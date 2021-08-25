9 Expert Tips For Anyone Buying A House In This Cutthroat Seller's Market

Have you been daydreaming about buying a house of your own? Naturally, this sweet digs of yours has all the things: a lush garden, a posh pool, and a veranda for your loved ones and fur babies to lounge on during sunbaked days.

lisa-vertudaches / Via giphy.com

If you have a bit of cash stashed away for a down payment, and are ready to burn it up on Zillow, you might feel like you’re ready to level up and become a homeowner.

But hold up — the current hot housing market is no joke. And before you’re handed the keys, you most likely will be up against a swarm of eager buyers.

According to a forecast of the housing market by Zillow, the value of homes in the US is expected to spike 13.2% between June 2021 and June 2022. By the end of the year, it’s anticipated to rise 20.3% from December 2020. To boot, current home sales are predicted to total $6.02 million this year, which is up 6.6% from 2020.

So how do you buy a house in a cutthroat market? Here are nine ways to help up your odds:

1. Talk to a loan officer.

DreamCorpLLC / Via giphy.com

Before you proclaim “charge” and go all in on the house hunt, speak to a mortgage officer or loan broker to get a grasp around your buying power. They know what’s what with the conditions and climate of the current market, and can give you a reality check on what you can reasonably afford, explains Will Lau, a realtor based in Orange County, California, and founder of Will & Way Homes .

“A lot of people come into it thinking, oh, I know what my debt to income ratio is. I know my credit score, debt, and pay. So I think I'm able to buy this type of home,” says Lau. “But in reality, after talking to a loan officer, you realize you can buy more or you have to buy less because of a variety of factors.”

2. Get preapproved for a mortgage.

RobertEBlackmon / Via giphy.com

Getting preapproved for a mortgage means you’ll know how much a lender is willing to give you. It’s not a legit offer, but as close as it comes before officially applying for a loan and getting it approved. This not only helps you figure out how much you can reasonably afford to spend on your abode, but it's also one less thing you'll need to do when you find a house you want to make an offer on.It works like so: You apply directly through the lender. Your creditworthiness, or how financially risky you are deemed in the eyes of the lender, is determined based on the strength of your credit, income, and assets.It’s helpful to get preapproved with several lenders. That way you can compare offers.When you get preapproved, the lender will do a hard pull on your credit. Just make sure to apply with different lenders within a 30-day window. If you do, all your credit inquiries will count as one, so it will do minimal damage to your credit. Last, preapproval offers are typically good for 90 days. After those 90 days have passed, you’ll need to reapply.

Story continues

3. Find a realtor you like and trust.

realtordotca / Via giphy.com giphy.com

The reality is that realtors are salespeople who want to, well, sell you a house. But working with a realtor you like and can trust makes a difference.

“A good realtor for you is someone who is guiding you intelligently,” says Alexander Lerner, a residental realtor with Figure 8 Realty in Los Angeles. “They provide a type of self-care to keep your best interests that go beyond the purchase of the house.” They can keep your priorities and values in check as you hunt for a house. They can also keep an eye on listings and alert you of anything that might be up your alley.So how do you know if a real estate agent is right for you? For one, they ask the right questions, says Lerner. They’ll ask you what you’re hoping to achieve in becoming a homeowner — to build wealth, or to live in a hood with a decent school district? Other questions they’ll ask you is if this is going to be your “forever home” or one you live in for a few years and then sell. That sort of thing.

Besides asking the right questions, the right realtor for you is someone who makes you feel really heard and understood when you do offer your answers.

4. Present a video of introduction.

CMNHospitals / Via giphy.com

You might’ve heard of a letter of introduction to the seller. In a nutshell, this is when you introduce yourself via written word to the seller, and share what interests you about the house. "It’ll help you tell your story, who you are, and your values,” says Lau.While this might not be the biggest selling point, it could help you stand out if a seller cares about who the next owner will be. A seller might look at a letter of intro if they’re getting multiple offers that are quite similar, and having the right buyer is important to them. It could potentially help you build a connection.

If you want to go high-tech, consider making a short video of introduction. This will most likely get a seller’s attention, more so than a standard letter. Or you can create a slideshow with recent pics of you and your fam bam.

“Most sellers most likely won't read a letter of introduction, or they'll just skim through it,” says Lau. “But when they do, they tend to get really drawn in.”

5. Offer more money.

NBC / Via giphy.com

This might seem like a big “duh.” If you want to offer over the asking price, make sure you don’t get too caught up in the head-to-head game of outbidding others and stay within your budget, says Lerner.

"Because it’s a seller's market, it’s actually a time to be more cautious because the margin of error is higher,” says Lerner. “You might be asking yourself, ‘How am I ever going to get a house when there are 50 other buyers?' You run the risk of exhibiting risky behavior and overpaying.”By the way, should you be in the super-fortunate position of having family or a close friend offer some money to help with the down payment, know what you’re getting into, explains Lau. For instance, is this a 100% gift, or is it a loan? If a loan, when do they expect to get paid back? And do they expect they’ll have some say if they’re contributing funds to your home?

6. Consider dropping some contingencies.

NBC / Via giphy.com

So you’ve made an offer and it gets accepted. Exciting, yes? Surely. But before a sale of the home officially goes through and both you and the seller sign the contracts, you’ll need to mind contingencies.

Contingencies are essentially conditions or actions either party has agreed to meet before the sale of the home is a done deal. To sweeten the deal on your end, you might drop contingencies such as a home warranty, or consider dropping a termite inspection appraisal or home inspection. Or you might offer to pay for the closing costs.

But there are risks involved in not doing, say, a home inspection or appraisal. “If it’s a calculated risk, you have the right lender, and you know the market, that could be a good way of stacking your offer,” says Lerner. “But do so at your own risk, and make sure you aren’t running into any snags.” And when we recently asked the BuzzFeed Community if they have regrets about buying their home, people mentioned having to do unexpected costly repairs because of skipping an inspection.

You might also offer to the seller what’s known as a leaseback, explains Lau. In other words, once the ownership of a home switches hands, you let the current owner of the home lease until they find new digs. To make it easier for the seller, you could not charge them rent for a short period of time.

7. Keep expectations in check.

Warner Bros Pictures / Via giphy.com

This might sound like a downer, but it’s not intended to be. Because the market is so hot right now, beware of having your heart set on “the one” house, only for the offer not to go through.

Envision what you want in a house without getting emotionally invested, says Lau. “Because even if you get that escrow accepted, do your due diligence, meet all the contingencies, something might go wrong during, say, the inspection, and your heart might be broken.”Adds Lerner: “You won’t get every single thing in this purchase. That’s the reality in a market where things are so competitive.”

8. Beware of buyer fatigue.

Fox Broadcasting Network / Via giphy.com

Let’s say you’ve been trying to get a house for months now. You’re starting to get more reckless, explains Lerner. You might be thinking, Forget it: I’ll do whatever it takes to buy that freakin’ house. On the realtor’s side, they might be starting to get a little desperate and tired. And the realtor might put a house in front of them that’s terrible for certain reasons, and not a good fit for the buyer.

When both you and the realtor are getting wiped out from months of fruitless hunting, it’s probably a good idea to hit the “pause button.” That’s right, no more sending listings to your realtor at 2 in the morning. Take a step back, and take a breather for a few weeks. You’ll be in a better headspace.

9. Finally, be prepared to move quickly.

1PlaySports / Via giphy.com

“When someone asks a mortgage officer like me, ‘How quickly can you close on the loan?’ I say to them, ‘How quickly can you move your behind?’” says Mike Carpenter, a mortgage loan originator based in Kirkland, Washington, and founder of Mike the Money Man . “Don’t expect the loan officer to handle everything for you.”

If you anticipate that you might close on a home, you’ll need to move as fast as you can and get ish done. That means gathering the purchase and sale agreement, making copies of documents, the resale certificate, the names of all the players, and the title and escrow company.This might sound like a no-brainer, but don’t go on vacation or skip town for a few days. “You should be around to contribute to this process,” says Carpenter. “The loan originator can only do so much. You can’t wait for the professionals; you have to be proactive.”

Are you in the market for a home? Share what your experiences have been like in the comments!

And for more stories about life and money, check out the rest of our personal finance posts.