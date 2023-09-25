9 family-friendly detective and mystery shows to stream

Here are 9 clean, family-friendly detective and mystery shows to stream. | Heather Miller, Paramount Pictures

Mystery shows are essential to a balanced television-watching schedule. They add excitement and intrigue to the mix. Watching along as a detective solves a crime can be one the the most entertaining forms of TV. It is one of the joys of life your kids don’t deserve to miss out on.

Here are nine clean, family-friendly detective and mystery shows to stream.

1. ‘Monk’

After the mysterious unsolved murder of his wife, Adrian Monk’s (Tony Shalhoub) obsessive compulsive disorder worsens. His intense fear of germs, contamination and need for neatness costs him his job as a homicide detective at the San Francisco Police Department.

With the help of his trusted assistant and former boss, Monk continues to solve crimes throughout the city, using his OCD as a superpower. Bit by bit, he works to solve the puzzling murder of his late wife.

Rating: TV-PG for some violence and frightening scenes.

Where to watch: Peacock, Amazon Prime, Philo.

Related

2. ‘Columbo’

It’s not the typical detective show. Viewers see the crime happen at the start of each episode and stay to watch Columbo (Peter Falk) figure it out.

Los Angeles homicide detective Lt. Columbo’s bumbling demeanor gets to the bottom of every crime. Often amused by the unorthodox detective, criminals often falsely believe they will get away with murder. But beneath his clumsy exterior, Columbo is a dogged investigator.

Rating: TV-PG for some frightening scenes.

Where to watch: Peacock, Amazon Prime, Philo.

3. ‘Psych’

Thanks to his retired detective father, Shawn Spencer (James Roday Roderiguez) has extraordinary skills of observation and he has convinced the police he has psychic powers. Shawn and his reluctant best friend, Gus (Dulé Hill), are hired as consultants for the Santa Barbara Police Department to solve murder cases.

Rating: TV-PG for mild sexual material and some language.

Where to watch: Apple TV, Peacock, Amazon Prime, Philo.

4. ‘Wednesday’

Amateur sleuth Wednesday Addams (Jenna Ortega) is sent to her parent’s alma mater, Nevermore Academy — a school for outcasts — so she can hone her psychic ability. While attending Nevermore, Wednesday investigates a puzzling murder spree, but her cold, emotionless personality makes it difficult for her to connect with her peers and find a home at Nevermore.

Rating: TV-14 for some violence and frightening scenes.

Where to watch: Netflix.

5. ‘The Hardy Boys’

Based on the classic book series created by Edward Stratemeyer, the Hardy brothers, Frank (Rohan Campbell) and Joe (Alexander Elliott), are amateur detectives.

After the sudden and mysterious death of their mother, the Hardy Boys and their father (James Tupper) move to the small town of Bridgeport, where they set out to uncover the truth about their mother’s death. With help from their new friends, the Hardy Boys dig up something more sinister than they bargained for.

Rating: TV-PG for some frightening scenes.

Where to watch: Hulu.

6. ‘Alex Rider’

Following the mysterious death of his uncle, ordinary teenager Alex Rider (Otto Farrant) is recruited by a subdivision of MI6 as an teenage spy. Alex reluctantly takes on his first mission and goes undercover at an isolated boarding school located in the French Alps.

The boarding school claims to help troubled teens, but as Alex digs beneath the surface, he finds something far more sinister is at play.

Rating: TV-14 for some violence and frightening scenes.

Where to watch: Amazon Prime.

7. ‘A Series of Unfortunate Events’

Following the mysterious death of their parents, the three Baudelaire children, Violet, Klaus and Sunny, begin investigating the puzzling tragedy and uncover dark family secrets. As the orphaned siblings are shuffled between foster homes, they must outsmart the sinister Count Olaf (Neil Patrick Harris), a distant relative after the Baudelaire children’s inheritance.

Rating: TV-PG for frightening scenes.

Where to watch: Netflix.

8. ‘Magnum, P.I.’

Private eye Thomas Magnum (Tom Selleck) is an ex-Navy lieutenant and Vietnam Special Ops veteran living on the Hawaii estate of multimillionaire author Robin Masters (Orson Welles). He travels all over Oahu in his red Ferrari, righting wrongs and solving crimes with the help of his closest friends, Theodore “T.C.” Calvin (Roger E. Mosley) and Orville “Rick” Wright (Larry Manetti).

Rating: TV-PG for some violence.

Where to watch: Amazon Prime, Philo.

9. ‘Murdoch Mysteries’

Set during the late 1890s, young detective William Murdoch (Yannick Bisson) uses unconventional tactics paired with up-and-coming forensics techniques to solve Toronto’s most gruesome murders.

Up against skepticism and prejudice from his superiors, detective Murdoch continually surprised his colleagues with his sleuthing skills.

Rating: TV-PG for some violence and frightening scenes.

Where to watch: Amazon Prime, Hulu, Acorn TV, YouTube TV.