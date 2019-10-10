9 new features in iOS 13 you’ll use time and time again

Cue the applause – Apple released a new operating system. You'd think with all the fanfare we just found a way to travel from New York to London in 30 minutes. But Apple has perfected marketing, and this includes an annual upgrade that changes the look and use of our devices.

It wasn’t all roses initially in Cupertino, California. Bugs and security issues have plagued the release of iOS 13. Updates are already available for the just-released software.

True to form, iOS 13 includes a ton of changes – over 200 to be exact. Here are nine you definitely need to check out.

1. Save your eyes

One of the most frequently requested features for iOS has been the addition of “Dark Mode.” This mode is easier on the eyes for those who do most of our browsing at night. It's clean, great to look at and will give your vision less strain than usual when you use it.

When you install iOS 13, you are asked if you’d like to use Dark Mode. Otherwise, to activate Dark Mode, open the Settings app, select Display and brightness and tap on Dark.

If you’d like your device to switch automatically between dark and light modes, turn on Automatic. There are other settings in this menu you should check out, including options such as Light until Sunset, if set to Automatic and True Tone.

2. A new way to look at photos

The Photos app received a much-needed major overhaul. Now, instead of endlessly scrolling through your entire photo archive, iOS 13 integrates machine learning into the app to group your photos into collections. You see your best moments from every day, month, and year.

It's also fun to see live photos and videos autoplay as you scroll. A feature like Facebook's Memories has come to Photos. In your Year's view, photos taken around a specific date are sorted and shown throughout the years.

The Photos app automatically ignores duplicate photos and screenshots, so all those meme pictures you save from Facebook won't clutter up your albums. If you do need to grab any of those, though, they're still available in the full camera roll.

Finally, if you used a separate photo editor before to fine-tune your shots, you won’t need to do that anymore. iOS 13 has a slew of new built-in photo and video editing tools and filters.

3. Create a “Memoji”

Why use generic emojis when you can create your own “Memoji" that resembles you? This way, when you ask someone, "What are we doing tonight?" while smiling, your Memoji does the same thing – complete with head movements and facial expressions. It uses your device’s front-facing camera to create your animated Memoji.

You can choose your skin color, facial features, and hairstyle. You can now customize it with teeth, headwear, makeup, and yes, facial piercings, too. To get started on your Memoji, on the front row in the iMessage’s app, tap the Monkey icon.

You can set your Memoji as your photo in Contacts for your iMessage profile. Do this if you’d like to take an extra step to help protect your identity.

4. Reminders that actually work

The Reminders app never really did much when compared to stand-alone apps available in the App store. If you have trouble remembering things, it’s worth a look. You can make lists, tasks, sub-tasks, set schedules, set reminders based on time and location, and flag important to-dos. You can also see it all at-a-glance on your device or Apple Watch.

The big deal is that you can get alerts about a reminder when you are messaging someone as well as tag contacts in specific reminders that involve them. You can also attach images and video clips to your reminders. It's also super handy that Siri can set them by voice.

Be sure that you set up Reminders to use your iCloud account to keep your reminders updated across all your devices. Open Settings, tap [Your Name], iCloud, and turn on Reminders. Inside the Reminders app, you’ll see all of your reminders on all of your Apple devices that are signed in to the same Apple ID.

5. Robocall help is here