9 free things to do in the Twin Cities this week

1. Hot Air Affair

The winter festival will be "Rockin' with the Coldies" for a weekend of dancing and outdoor activities. See hot air balloons launch into the sky, a torchlight parade, craft fair and more. (Fri.-Sun. Various times, see website for details. EP Rock Elementary School, 340 13th St. S., Hudson, Wis. hudsonhotairaffair.com)

2. Star Tribune Steak Out

Meet the Star Tribune Taste Team for an evening of meat raffles, balloon art, magic, mascot appearances and DJ Shannon Blowtorch. (5:30-9 p.m. Wed. St. Paul Brewing, 688 E. Minnehaha Av., St. Paul. wintercarnival.com/event/the-star-tribune-steak-out)

3. Zanewood Winter Fun Fest

Brooklyn Park partners with Three Rivers Park District to encourage families to explore the outdoors with activities. (5-7 p.m. Thu., Zanewood Recreation Center, 7100 Zane Av. N., Brooklyn Park, brooklynpark.org)

4. Como Blizzard Breakfast

Fuel up at a pancake breakfast before taking part in snowshoeing, cross-country skiing and skating. Get information from local community organizations and stop by the Makers Market. (10 a.m.-noon Sat., North Dale Rec Center, 1414 N. St. Albans St., St. Paul, district10comopark.org)

5. Minnesota Center for Book Arts

"Press Play," a community letterpress printing event, allows guests to make pre-designed prints with messages of solidarity and justice in five languages. (11 a.m.-3 p.m. Sat., 1011 Washington Av. S., Mpls., mnbookarts.org)

6. Snowblast

Frolic in the winter air with snow soccer, skating and sledding. Warm up by the fire pits and enjoy popcorn, s'mores and music from the Ballroom Surfers. (4-7 p.m. Sat., Huset Park, 3965 NE. Jefferson St., Columbia Heights. columbiaheightsmn.gov)

7. Forgotten Star Bonspiel

Teams compete to become the champion during this curling competition hosted by the brewery. Throughout the weekend view the tournament, play yard games, enjoy live music, coloring and costume contests and more. (Noon-11 p.m. Fri., 10 a.m.-11 p.m. Sat., 10 a.m.-9 p.m. Sun., 38 Northern Stacks Drive, Fridley, forgottenstarbrewing.com)

8. Yunyue Liu and Marco Real-d'Arbelle

Elim Lutheran Church provides respite from worldly chaos with a piano and violin concert. The one-hour program features a variety of classical selections. (3 p.m. Sun., 3978 W. Broadway, Robbinsdale, elim-robbinsdale.org)

9. Hopkins Community Cinema

With a series of films focusing on heroes, the community organization screens DC's "The Dark Knight" starring Christian Bale as Batman. (6:30 p.m. Tue., Hopkins Center for the Arts, 1111 Mainstreet, Hopkins. hopkinscommunitycinema.com)

