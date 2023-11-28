These 9 full-time firefighters are now responding to emergency calls in Millcreek Township

Millcreek Township's first professional firefighters are on the job.

The nine full-time, paid firefighters were sworn in Monday to respond to calls alongside volunteers from the township's four volunteer fire departments.

"This is a really monumental occasion," MFD Chief Mike Cliff said Monday. "(This) is the first part of our transition to the Millcreek Township Fire Department."

Jerry Hickin is one of Millcreek's first professional firefighters. He is shown with his wife, Heidi, daughters Amelia, 7, at left, and Penelope, 6, and grandmother Sue Hickin. Jerry Hickin also is a third generation West Ridge Fire Department volunteer.

The hybrid Millcreek Township Fire Department is comprised of both professional firefighters and volunteers from the township's Belle Valley, Kearsarge, West Lake and West Ridge stations.

A fire tax imposed by the township this year will pay the salaries of the full-time firefighters and Cliff, who was hired as the township's first professional fire chief in July. The tax will also pay the salaries of 21 part-time firefighters who are expected to be sworn in in December.

Professional firefighters are needed to supplement the dwindling ranks of volunteers, Millcreek Township Supervisor Dan Ouellet said. Ouellet has volunteered with the township's West Ridge Fire Department for 43 years and is a former longtime West Ridge chief.

"For 85 years Millcreek Township has been served by hundreds of dedicated men and women who chose to be volunteer firefighters and emergency medical personnel. And we're forever grateful," Ouellet said. "But there has been a decline in volunteers nationwide, and Millcreek has not been immune."

This is the emblem of the new Millcreek Township Fire Department including both professional and volunteer firefighters.

A number of volunteers are unavailable for daytime calls when many work full-time jobs.

"The shortage is now into the evening hours and weekends as well," Ouellet said.

'It's the dawning of a new era'

The hybrid fire service was recommended by the Millcreek Township Fire and Emergency Services Commission created by the township in 2017 to help emergency services departments coordinate planning and budgeting and to recommend ways to meet funding and manpower needs.

"The commission worked diligently and explored many alternatives before ultimately deciding that bringing in career staff was the most advantageous alternative and would provide the most long-term solution for Millcreek," said Fire Commission Chairman Jim Rosenbaum, chief of the West Ridge Fire Department.

"It's the dawning of a new era in our commitment to public safety," Cliff said. "It's a significant step forward in not replacing but enhancing the work our volunteers have done for years."

The new professional staff includes a number of firefighters who served in the township's volunteer ranks. Among them is Eriq Schau, a fourth generation West Lake Fire Department volunteer who has volunteered with the department for seven years. His great-grandfather, George Schau, began the family tradition.

Eriq Schau is a fourth generation West Lake volunteer firefighter. He's now among the first full-time firefighters with the Millcreek Township Fire Department.

"It's surreal," Eriq Schau said of being among the township's first career firefighters. "It's an honor to be able to serve the people I care about."

Joe Albrewczynski has been a West Lake volunteer firefighter for seven years. His father Dennis Albrewczynski and brother Matthew Albrewczynski, also West Lake volunteers, were on hand when he was sworn in as a professional firefighter Monday.

Along with Schau and Albrewczynski, also sworn in Monday were firefighters Matthew Flak, Jerry Hickin, Bradley Jacobson, Cody Maxwell, Jeffrey Peyton, Jeffrey Tilton and David West.

There were 40 applicants for the positions, Cliff said. The firefighters hired successfully completed written and physical agility tests and background checks.

Contact Valerie Myers at vmyers@timesnews.com.

This article originally appeared on Erie Times-News: First full-time firefighters are now responding to calls in Millcreek