9 Georgians charged with trafficking meth, fentanyl throughout the state for more than a year

Nine Georgians are facing federal gun and drug charges after prosecutors say they were involved in a fentanyl and meth trafficking ring.

A 13-count federal indictment was unsealed earlier this week describing the defendants’ involvement in distributing large amounts of methamphetamine and fentanyl into middle Georgia.

The grand jury indictment dated Jan. 11 alleges that the nine defendants distributed more than 50 grams of methamphetamine and 40 grams of fentanyl between October 2021 and June 2022.

The DEA says a dose of fentanyl as small as two milligrams can be lethal. That means the defendants are being accused of trafficking more than 20,000 lethal doses of fentanyl.

Four guns were also seized from the defendants.

Eight of the nine suspects have already been arrested. One of them is still wanted.

The arrested suspects include:

Heather Breland, 38, of Atlanta - charged with one count of conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute controlled substances and one count of possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine

Raiford Reeves, a.k.a. RH, 42, of Warner Robins - charged with one count of conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute controlled substances, three counts of distribution of methamphetamine, one count of possession with intent to distribute controlled substances, one count of possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine, one count of possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime and one count of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon

Travis Warthen, a.k.a. Trap, 38, of Warner Robins - charged with one count of conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute controlled substances, one count of possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine, one count of possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime and one count of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon

Randall Heath, 62, of Macon, - charged with one count of conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute controlled substances and one count of possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine

Lucretia Snellgrove, 51, of Warner Robins - charged with one count of conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute controlled substances and one count of possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine

Jeremiah Kaleta, 45, of Warner Robins - charged with one count of conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute controlled substances and one count of possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine;

Kendall Howard, 30, of Centerville - charged with one count of conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute controlled substances and one count of possession with intent to distribute controlled substances

Luis Acosta, 34, of Centerville - charged with one count of conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute controlled substances

Kenneth Maddox, 30, of Warner Robins, has not yet been arrested, but is wanted on warrants charging him with one count of conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute controlled substances.

