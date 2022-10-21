10 breast cancer gifts to comfort someone recently diagnosed

Comfort loved ones diagnosed with breast cancer with one of these thoughtful gifts.

Hearing news of a loved one’s breast cancer diagnosis can leave you stunned and searching for ways to help. Aside from offering your love and support, a small, thoughtful gift to let them know you’re thinking of them can go a long way—a sweet gesture at any time of year, but especially now since October is Breast Cancer Awareness month. If you’re unsure of what to buy and want to get a head start on holiday shopping, try one of these 10 gifts for breast cancer patients.

1. UGG Australia chenille crew socks

These chenille crew socks by UGG Australia are perfect for chilly fall days.

To keep your loved one’s feet comfy and warm, consider a pair of fuzzy socks that are way better than the ones they issue at the hospital. The UGG Australia Chenille Crew Socks are made of chenille yarn and are ultra cozy, perfect for chilly days. Reviewers say these socks are warm and incredibly soft; some even call them the “comfiest socks in the world.” Many also say these socks are a perfect gift for friends and family.

$20 at Nordstrom

2. Eberjey Gisele robe

This Microfiber Shawl Collar Robe provides luxurious warmth during post-surgery recovery.

For chemo, radiation treatment or post-surgery recovery days, give the Eberjey Gisele Tuxedo Women's Robe. We named it the best robe for women thanks to its buttery soft fabric and cozy fit. This robe is great for all seasons, as the cotton modal jersey fabric is thick enough to keep you toasty but still breathable to avoid overheating in warmer weather. We’re also impressed by this robe’s stitching and quality—it feels like a gift that will last for years to come.

$128 at Amazon

For a robe in men’s sizes, try the Polo Ralph Lauren Microfiber Plush Long Sleeve Shawl Collar Robe. It has 4.8 stars on Amazon from nearly 2,000 reviews. Reviewers say this robe feels luxurious and the material has a nice weight to it that feels cozy.

Starting at $67 at Amazon

3. Pavilia Premium Flannel Fleece Throw Blanket

Snuggling under a fuzzy blanket can make hours-long treatment sessions more comfortable.

To make hours-long treatment sessions more comfortable, give a fuzzy blanket (or several) for snuggling. The Pavilia Premium Flannel Fleece Bed Throw Blanket is a great choice that comes in two sizes—50 by 60 inches and 60 by 80 inches—and a variety of colors. It has a 4.6-star rating on Amazon and more than 6,000 reviews. Reviewers say this blanket is lightweight but feels extremely plush and comfy.

$30 at Amazon

4. UGG Scuffette slippers

An easy way to prioritize daily self care: slip into a more comfortable pair of slippers.

In addition to a pair of fuzzy socks, give a pair of slippers that promise to deliver the utmost comfort. The best slippers for women are the UGG Scuffette II. Their abundant fluffy wool lining keeps feet warm without inducing a sweat. Our tester described them as “a giant hug for your feet,” which is the highest form of praise a pair of slippers can get. Their slip-on design makes putting them on and sliding them off easy, and their rubber soles feel quite cushioned despite a thin design.

$95 at Nordstrom

Should you be shopping for men’s sizes, the best slippers for men are the L.L. Bean Men’s Venetian Wicked Good. Their shearling lamb lining provides comfortable cushioning throughout the footbed but doesn’t make feet overheat and their rubber soles are designed for indoor and outdoor wear.

$89 at L.L. Bean

5. Saje Aroma Om essential oil diffuser

Make each healing breath more soothing with this essential oil diffuser by Saje Aroma Om.

Help promote relaxation with soothing aromatherapy from the best essential oil diffuser, the Saje Aroma Om. This ceramic diffuser looks chic in addition to performing well in our tests, being quiet when in use and easy to set up and use. It produces a consistent stream of scent that quickly fills rooms up to 500 square feet.

$98 at Saje

6. Coop Home Goods Original Pillow

This comfortable pillow by Coop Home Goods can make overnight hospital stays feel much homier.

A comfortable pillow can help your friend or family member get a restful night’s sleep or make overnight hospital stays more homey. We think the Coop Home Goods Original Loft Pillow is the best pillow you can get. Filled with shredded memory foam, these pillows are supportive yet soft, and you can add or remove filling as you see fit to get your perfect loft.

$72 at Amazon

7. FocusCare Headwrap

A stylish headwrap can protect your scalp from the sun while providing a stylish new look.

Should your loved one lose their hair as a side effect of breast cancer treatment, a head covering can protect their scalp from the sun while helping them look and feel more comfortable with a new look.

For a decorative option that’s still functional, try this option from FocusCare. This headwrap has elastic to help it sit securely on the head and is available in more than 40 colors and patterns, so you’re sure to find one that suits your loved one’s style. This scarf has 4.4 stars on Amazon and more than 10,000 reviews. Reviewers say this scarf feels soft and stays put.

$19 at Amazon

8. Warrior Gift Box

This Warrior Gift Box is a pre-made way to pamper your loved one.

A relaxing self care gift box is a great way to ease the mind and the body. This Warrior Gift Box from Etsy contains a lavender-scented candle, peppermint-shea lip balm, lavender castile soap, a rose petal bath bomb, an orange bath bomb, an engraved wooden heart, and a card. You also have the option to include a compass necklace for an additional fee.

This box has 5 stars from more than 17,000 reviews. Reviewers say it was greatly appreciated by their loved ones, and the items helped ease some stress.

$40 at Etsy

9. Away Carry-On Suitcase

Travel to treatments in style with the Away Carry-On.

To help your loved one tote their items back and forth from treatment with ease and style, opt for the Away Carry-On. Available in a variety of colors such as pale pink, forest green or ocean blue, this bag will make packing and traveling feel easier and more streamlined.

This hard-side suitcase comes with compression straps to help you make the most of your space and mesh pockets to hold everything securely in place while on the move. It also comes with a water-resistant laundry bag to keep dirty clothes separate—a helpful bonus for overnight hospital stays.

$275 at Away

10. Lubriderm Daily Moisture Lotion, Fragrance-Free

Moisturize skin post-treatment with Lubriderm's Daily Moisture lotion.

Chemo treatments tend to be drying to the skin, but you can help your loved one stay moisturized and comfortable with the best body lotion, Lubriderm Daily Moisture. This fragrance-free lotion feels ultra hydrating and velvety smooth on the skin, and it quickly absorbs without leaving any sticky or slick residue behind.

$15 at Amazon

