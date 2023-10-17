9 helicopters and air defence systems struck at air bases of Berdiansk and Luhansk, runways damaged

The Special Operations Forces (SOF) of Ukraine jointly with the Defence Forces of Ukraine conducted an operation of striking the air bases in the temporarily occupied cities of Berdiansk and Luhansk.

Source: press service of SOF, which provides the details of the Dragonfly operation

Details: Reportedly, the SOF have obtained information about the Russians using the air bases in the temporarily occupied cities of Berdiansk and Luhansk and storing a significant amount of ammunition, aircraft and special equipment.

The information was checked and confirmed. The SOF handed over the location and necessary information to the units of the Defence Forces of Ukraine. The Russians have suffered significant losses as a result of the strike on the night of 16-17 October.

According to latest reports, the Defence Forces have destroyed in Berdiansk and Luhansk:

nine helicopters with different modifications;

special equipment parked at the air bases;

air defence launcher;

ammunition storage.

Moreover, runways at the air bases were damaged.

The SOF remarked that the ammunition storage in Berdiansk was detonated before 4:00. Detonation in Luhansk happened before 11:00.

The Russians have lost tens of members of personnel killed and injured. The bodies are still being retrieved from under the rubble, the report states.

Background:

On the night of 16-17 October, Ukrainian troops attacked helicopters and equipment belonging to the Russian occupying forces at air bases near the occupied cities of Berdiansk and Luhansk.

Yurii Ihnat, spokesperson for the Ukrainian Air Force Command explained that he had no information on what was likely to have been hit at the airfields but added that, in general, destroying Russian helicopters is definitely beneficial for the Ukrainians.

