9 hospitalised after shooting outside Philadelphia bar

Nine people were wounded in a shooting outside of a bar on Saturday night in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. Authorities are looking for the multiple suspects responsible.

First Deputy Commissioner John Stanford told reporters at a news conference on Sunday morning that the incident occurred just before 11pm and involved the suspects jumping out of a vehicle before opening fire on the crowd outside the Kensington area bar, according to CNN.

The suspects fired off at least 40 shots, police said.

Mr Stanford noted that the suspects “may have spotted someone that they wanted to shoot at, exited the vehicle and just begun firing at the group of individuals that were there.” Police have not yet identified a motive.

The nine adult victims were all brought to Temple University Hospital and aged 23-40, according to local Philadelphia news.

Mr Stanford confirmed that two were in critical condition while the other seven were stable.

“We have some brazen individuals in this city that don’t care. They don’t care how many police officers are out here and some of them don’t care in terms of how many people are out here,” Mr Stanford said during the Sunday press conference.

He added: “We’ll try to gather video and hopefully be able to get some additional information as well as video surveillance that may be able to help us identify who was responsible for this. This is an area that’s always busy.”

The suspects were seen in a black vehicle and police are asking those in the area to help provide any additional information they may have about the shooting.