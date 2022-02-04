After 9-hour standoff involving tear gas, murder suspect taken into custody, deputies say

When Broward sheriff’s deputies showed up at Quincy James’ North Lauderdale home Tuesday with a warrant for his arrest on murder charges, authorities say he locked himself inside and refused to come out.

After a nine hour standoff — which included using canisters of tear gas — Quincy was finally taken into custody Wednesday morning, according to the BRoward Sheriff’s Office.

Quincy, 29, now faces charges of possessing a weapon or ammo by a convicted felon, removing a serial number from a firearm, obstructing police when serving/executing a warrant, and resisting officers/obstruction without violence.

Those charges are in addition to two counts of premeditated murder, stemming from Dec. 26 incident in which two men were found dead inside a car in Tamarac, BSO said.

As of Friday, Quincy — who according to court records was convicted of attempted murder in 2019 and served about a year and a half of a four-year sentence — was being held Friday in Broward’s Main Jail with no bond.

The sheriff’s office said “extensive investigative methods,” led detectives to James “as a person of interest” in the Tamarac case. They did not elaborate on exactly what led them to James. On the afternoon of Dec. 26, deputies responded to a suspicious incident call in the 4600 block of Northwest 59th Court in Tamarac.

That’s when deputies found two men — who they have not identified, citing Marsy’s Law — in a car. Both men had been fatally shot, BSO said.

After getting warrants for James’ arrest, homicide detectives and investigators with BSO’s V.I.P.E.R. (Violence Intervention Proactive Enforcement Response) unit, showed Tuesday at 6412 SW 18th Ct. to serve the warrants.

BSO called in its SWAT team to help arrest arrest James, who would not surrender. Once he was taken into custody, deputies found a firearm without a serial number.

In 2019, James pleaded no contest to attempted murder and armed robbery after detectives said he beat his roommate with a crowbar and stole $100 in cash and a cell phone. He was sentenced to four years and was released in October 2020, Florida Department of Corrections records show.