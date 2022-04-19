9 Incredible Perks of Being an Amazon Employee

Eric Slomanson / Amazon

The No. 1 company to grow your career in the United States is Amazon, LinkedIn reported.

Using unique LinkedIn data, LinkedIn's 2022 Top Companies list ranks the 50 best workplaces to grow your career. As part of their methodology, LinkedIn reported looking at LinkedIn data across seven pillars of career profession: ability to advance, skills growth, company stability, external opportunity, company affinity, gender diversity and spread of educational backgrounds. This is the second year Amazon has topped LinkedIn's list and the private employer continues to compete in recruiting and retaining top talent amid a competitive labor market.

Here's a look at some of the incredible benefits enjoyed by Amazon employees.

Diy13 / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Double Base Salary

Amazon recently announced plans to double its maximum base salary for corporate and tech workers, LinkedIn reported. Average wages were also raised for warehouse workers in late 2021, increasing pay for more than a half-million of its employees.

Amazon's average starting hourly wage is $18 per hour. This hourly wage is applicable to all full-time, part-time and seasonal employees and contractors. Overtime is available for employees who work more than 40 hours. Amazon employees also receive time and a half for working on New Year's Day, Memorial Day, Independence Day, Labor Day, Thanksgiving Day and Christmas Day.

Kameleon007 / iStock.com

100% College Tuition Paid for Frontline Employees

Amazon announced in 2021 plans to cover 100% of college tuition for frontline employees as part of its Career Choice program. Dave Clark, CEO of worldwide consumer at Amazon, said the Career Choice program was launched by Amazon almost 10 years ago to help remove the biggest barriers to continuing education -- time and money -- and is now expanded to pay full tuition.

All 750,000-plus U.S. hourly Amazon employees are eligible to participate in Career Choice 90 days after starting at Amazon. The program provides access to Amazon-funded education opportunities including fully funded college tuition and covering the cost of classes, books and fees. Rather than offering reimbursement after coursework completion, Amazon pays employees' tuition and fees in advance to ensure employees don't need existing funds to access their education options. As of today, over 50,000 Amazon employees around the world have participated in Career Choice.

Sergey Tinyakov / Shutterstock.com

Career Advancement Opportunities

Amazon provides additional career advancement opportunities to its employees. Programs like AWS Grow Our Own Talent offer on-the-job training and job placement opportunities for Amazon employees and Surge2IT for entry-level IT employees who wish to advance their IT careers at Amazon.

"The best aspect is that it is a challenging environment," one long-time Amazon employee wrote on Quora. "You are surrounded by extremely intelligent individuals which motivates you to always give 100%. I appreciate the fact that mobility is encouraged. If you are in a role and want to leave to try something new it is highly welcomed. You can be an ops manager one day and move into HR the next. You get a wide variety of experience at Amazon and that is always a great resume booster."

Grandbrothers / iStock.com

$100 for Proof of COVID-19 Vaccination

According to Amazon's website, new hires who show proof of their COVID-19 vaccination receive an additional $100.

Shutterstock.com

Access to 70% of Your Earnings

If you need funds from your paycheck sooner than your scheduled payday, Amazon offers a free, fast pay program called Anytime Pay. This allows Amazon employees to receive up to 70% of their eligible earned pay whenever they choose. Use the search tool function on the Anytime Pay resources page to learn which Amazon jobs are eligible for Anytime Pay.

4kodiak / Getty Images

Employee Ownership Opportunities

Amazon employees may own Amazon stock and become owners of the company through the granting and vesting of Restricted Stock Units (RSUs), according to Amazon's website.

filadendron / Getty Images

Employee Discount

Regular, full-time employees receive an annual discount on products sold and shipped by Amazon.

Everste / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Adoption Assistance

Amazon is committed to providing parents with a full range of maternity and parental leave options for, and following, the birth or adoption of a child. According to Amazon's website, Amazon also offers adoption assistance for qualified domestic and international adoption expenses. These include attorney fees, court costs and travel.

Adene Sanchez / Getty Images

Short Work Break

In addition to vacation, sick and personal days, Amazon employees may take a Short Work Break. Employees may take the break from work when they need it and decide how long they need it, from at least three weeks and up to four months.

The Short Work Break is available for students, associates and employees at Amazon Sortation Centers. Permanent part-time blue badge associates are eligible for short work breaks after 21 days of employment.

