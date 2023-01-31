10 injured in Lakeland shooting, suspects still at large, police say

Ten people were injured in a shooting in Lakeland Monday afternoon in what appeared to be a targeted attack, police said.

Officers responded around 3:45 p.m. to Iowa Avenue North and Plum Street. Of the nine victims, police said two have critical injuries and were shot in the jaw and face, respectively, and the other seven’s injuries were not life-threatening.

Police Chief Sam Taylor gave an update at 7 p.m. and updated the victim count from 9 to 10. All victims are adult males between the age of 20 and 35.

Police are looking for the suspect vehicle, a dark blue Nissan four-door with a temporary tag. Taylor said the car slowed down and passengers started shooting from all four windows after they were rolled down.

Marijuana was found on the scene, police said.

Police are offering a reward of up to $5,000 to anyone with information that leads to the suspects being identified and arrested.

To remain anonymous and be eligible for a reward, you can call 8-00-226-TIPS, dial **TIPS from your cellphone or visit heartlandcrimestoppers.com and click “Submit A Tip.”

See a map of the scene below:





