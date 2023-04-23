9 injured in Texas after post-prom party ends in shooting

Nine people were injured after a post-prom party in Texas ended in a shooting early Sunday morning, according to police.

Deputies with the Jasper County Sheriff's Office responded to a call from a home on County Road 263 shortly after midnight regarding shots fired.

The violence erupted at an after-prom party taking place at the home in north Jasper County in southeastern Texas.

Nine victims were found with gunshot wounds that were not life -threatening. Most of them were taken to a local hospital, with some transferred to another medical facility for "further treatment," according to a news release.

A motive for the shooting is not clear at this time.

Police said people of interest were being questioned in connection with the shooting but didn't disclose if any of the suspects were currently in custody.

This article was originally published on NBCNews.com