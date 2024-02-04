9 inmates injured after fight at Arizona state prison in Buckeye

Nine inmates were injured after an altercation on Saturday at Arizona State Prison Complex-Lewis in Buckeye, officials said.

An altercation between a large number of inmates occurred during afternoon recreation in the prison's Morey Unit, according to the Arizona Department of Corrections. Staff was able to get the incident under control, and it was under investigation, officials said.

The nine prisoners hurt in the fight had injuries that were not life-threatening, officials said. No staff members were injured.

The Morey Unit was still locked down as of Saturday night for the investigation; the other units were not impacted, officials added.

The Arizona Department of Corrections said no other information about the incident was available.

In August, another altercation at the Lewis prison caused prisoners to be sent off-site for a medical evaluation, officials said.

The Lewis prison houses more than 4,000 incarcerated people and has faced major staffing shortages.

In 2022, The Arizona Republic reported the Lewis prison was so understaffed that one officer would sometimes be responsible for overseeing 200 or more prisoners during the day. During night shifts, that number could reach up to 400 prisoners per single officer.

