9 Insane Porsches That Prove Luftgekühlt Is America's Wildest Porsche Festival

Luftgekühlt (Luft for short) is an annual gathering to celebrate the cult of the air-cooled Porsche. (To save you a trip to Google Translate, "air cooled" is what Luftgekühlt means.) Started by two Porsche nuts, Patrick Long and Howie Idelson, the event was meant to be a gathering for some close friends to come together to appreciate and celebrate the air-cooled Porsche. Little did they know that it would eventually grow to become the biggest air-cooled-Porsche show in the United States.

For as large as it's become, the show benefits from small details. Luftgekühlt cars are positioned carefully and with certain intent-at any other car show, the goal is to park a maximum number of cars in the smallest possible amount of space-ensuring each car has a beautiful backdrop that invites some truly incredible photo opportunities. This year's event, Luft 6, was the biggest and best yet, held on May 11 on the Universal Studios backlot in Los Angeles. We were there, and it blew our minds. With around 6000 people in attendance and (we'd guess) over 600 cars, things heated up quickly. Click through to see our nine favorites from the show.