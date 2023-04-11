9 Investigates ongoing problem of attacks on mail carriers for universal mail key

Nine Investigates continues to follow the ongoing problem of attacks on mail carriers and mail thefts.

Two people are facing charges in a scary incident in Orlando where investigators said a mail carrier was robbed and attacked for his arrow key.

The stolen keys are often used to steal mail and commit identity theft and other types of fraud.

In March of last year, a postal worker was jumped outside of the Oak Grove apartments off Vineland Road.

Police arrested two people involved in the attack, one of them investigators believe was involved in paying a middleman who hired the robbers.

The mail carrier, who was on his regular route, was struck in the head and robbed.

Police arrest two people involved in that attack late last year, who have now been identified as 21-year-old Jesus Rojas and 20-year-old Camilo Sanchez.

Investigators believe the pair targeted the worker looking for his arrow key a key that can be used to open blue mail drop boxes and community boxes.

Camilo Sanchez was arrested for his suspected involvement in robbing the mail carrier.

Meanwhile, 21-year-old Zachary Ramyard is also facing a federal charge of conspiracy to assault and rob a U.S. Postal Carrier made his first appearance in court.

U.S. Postal Inspectors believe he offered up money through a middleman for the other suspects to get the arrow key.

Court records indicate he was offering up between five and six thousand dollars for the arrow key.

The suspected middleman was shot to death in an unrelated incident last year.

