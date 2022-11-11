9 Investigates a rise in attacks on mail carriers to steal mailbox keys

You probably thought the big, blue mailboxes were a safe way to send mail.

Not when thieves are holding the key.

“You should be able to write a check, put it in an envelope, mail it and not think about it again,” said Jim McGee with Piedmont Stairworks.

It’s a growing crime. Thieves stealing your mail -- even attacking mail carriers to get their keys.

“This was over a year ago and we’ve still got two checks that we’re still trying to get the other bank to agree that it was false checks,” McGee said.

