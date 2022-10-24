9 Investigates: Thieves can steal checks from the mail and sell them on the dark web

You write a check and drop it in the mail. That should be safe, right?

“They take pictures, upload them on platforms and offer them for sale,” said is David Maimon with Evidence-Based Cybersecurity Research Group.

ALSO READ: Leader of $3M check theft, bank fraud scheme in Charlotte area sentenced to prison

It’s an old crime with a new twist -- thieves stealing personal checks from the mail and putting them up for sale on the dark web.

Gloria Daniel said she lost almost $6,000.

“I’ve had to call Social Security. I’ve had to call payroll,” Daniel said.

>> On Thursday at 5 p.m., how it can put your other personal information at risk, and advice from Action 9 to keep this from happening to you.

(WATCH BELOW: Man pleads guilty in $200,000 bank fraud case after stealing checks from mail)



