9 Investigates: Thieves can steal checks from the mail and sell them on the dark web
You write a check and drop it in the mail. That should be safe, right?
“They take pictures, upload them on platforms and offer them for sale,” said is David Maimon with Evidence-Based Cybersecurity Research Group.
It’s an old crime with a new twist -- thieves stealing personal checks from the mail and putting them up for sale on the dark web.
Gloria Daniel said she lost almost $6,000.
“I’ve had to call Social Security. I’ve had to call payroll,” Daniel said.
