9 Items To Stock Up on From Walmart This Summer

When the warmer weather rolls around, you’ll inevitably find yourself needing summer-specific supplies.

From kiddie pools to mosquito repellent, Walmart is known for its ability to deliver a one-stop shopping experience enhanced by everyday low prices. A convenient shopping experience that saves you money is an idea that makes a lot of sense — especially with the high cost of living right now. To that end, here are nine summer items you should buy at Walmart.

Kiddie Pool

“Lark Outdoors 4′ Metal Frame Splash Kiddie Pool is something that I always buy from Walmart,” said Alex Williams, CFO of FindThisBest. “It’s a great way to keep my children entertained during the hot summer months. It’s super easy to assemble and has a sturdy metal frame. The best part is that it’s not very expensive either. Retailing at just $50, this pool is my go-to summer item to purchase from Walmart.”

HTH Pool Care Kit

“You can buy this item from Walmart for $37.24,” said Elizabeth Hicks co-founder of Parenting Nerd. “This reliable brand can help you prepare your pool for the summer. It’s an affordable option in the market, and you would not need to hire a professional to clean your pool.”

Pool Accessories

“Walmart can be the perfect place to find fun summer must-haves for the kids,” said Tiara Rea-Palmer, director of partnerships at CouponFollow.

“I especially like to shop at Walmart for their poolside accessories as they are a great way to entertain the kids while also keeping them cool. The Play Day Toys brand offers a range of cheap options, with floats costing as little as $2. That same brand also offers pool toys such as water blasters and diving sticks both of which are less than $10.”

Inflatable Water Parks and Slides

“If you don’t have access to a pool, have no fear,” said Rea-Palmer. “If you really want to splurge, you can check out Walmart’s inflatable water parks which range from $300 to $1,000 and are sure to keep kiddos busy throughout the summer months. If you don’t necessarily have the space or the extra cash to go all-in on an at-home water park, they also sell durable lawn water slides for as low as $12 that can fit spaces as small as 16 feet and can easily be packed up to bring to a friend’s house.”

Freezer Pops

“These are a dose of nostalgia for adults, but kids today still love them, and one of the best things is that they don’t have to live in your freezer,” said consumer analyst Julie Ramhold with DealNews. “You can just tuck some in ahead of time and leave the rest in the pantry until you want to freeze them for a treat. Plus, at 8 cents per pop, the value is pretty hard to beat.”

Sunscreen

“Especially if you only need a small amount, you can pick up an 8-ounce bottle of Equate sunscreen in a number of varieties (baby, kid, sport, etc) for only $5 each — or even less,” Ramhold said. “That’s a great price, but if you need a larger amount, you can find larger bottles that do work out to be cheaper per ounce compared to the smaller bottles. Basically, there’s no reason not to shop at Walmart for sunscreen.”

Swimwear

“You can also find inexpensive but quality (and insanely cute!) swimwear options for the whole family,” Rea-Palmer said. “Swimsuits are sold for as little as $10 and Walmart is very size-friendly, offering sizing options that will fit the whole family.”

Beach Towels

“Every summer we head to Walmart for new beach towels,” said Katie Lyon, co-founder of Allegiance Flag Supply. “I feel like we never have enough, especially when we have company staying with us. The Kaufman brand usually has a four-pack of brightly colored towels for only $24.89. They’re so thick and soft, which makes them perfect for lounging by the pool or on the beach.”

Citronella Candles

Summertime and mosquitoes seem to go together, and finding an agreeable solution to combat them can be difficult. Jessica Kats, e-commerce and retail expert at Soxy, said that everybody hates mosquitoes but the odor of mosquito repellents is just as bad.

“This is why I get these scented candles that double down as mosquito repellents as well. This gift set of three costs only $21.99 at Walmart, but you’ll find them for almost $70 at other stores.”

