4 of 9 juveniles who escaped from Pennsylvania detention center following riot captured

Four of the nine juveniles who escaped from a detention center in eastern Pennsylvania Sunday night following a riot were taken into custody early Monday.

The juveniles escaped from Abraxas Academy, a detention center in Morgantown, about an hour outside of Philadelphia. The facility houses teens with a history of criminal and delinquent behavior.

Four of the 9 escapees were taken into custody on Oak Grove Rd at 5:47 AM. — Trooper Beohm (@PSPTroopLPIO) September 18, 2023

Five of the juveniles remain at large.

State and local police were called to take control of the juvenile center after the riot began inside the facility, the Caernarvon Township Police Department said in a statement on its website.

The juveniles were wearing white or grey shirts, the department said, advising anyone encountering them to immediately call 911.

The Associated Press contributed to this story.

