9 juveniles facing assault charges after 2 people hospitalized from attack near Lawrence school

A total of nine juveniles are now facing several assault charges in connection to Monday’s violent attack that sent two people to the hospital near Lawrence High School, police said.

The incident occurred at Sullivan Park, across from Lawrence High School. The School Resource Officer responded to reports of a male being assaulted. Upon arrival, officers found a juvenile victim lying on the basketball court and another juvenile male victim with a fresh cut on his face, according to Lawrence Police.

Both injured parties received medical attention from first responders on the scene and were later transported to Lawrence General Hospital, where they were joined by their parents.

Since the incident occurred on Monday Lawrence police have identified nine juvenile males as persons of interest. On Tuesday police announced four juveniles had been arrested before announcing another two arrests on Wednesday.

Six of those nine juveniles arrested, are now facing charges of assault and battery with a dangerous weapon and assault with intent to murder.

Lawrence police are actively searching for two out of the nine juvenile suspects with warrants out for their arrest. One of those two is charged with assault and battery with a dangerous weapon and assault with intent to murder, and the second is charged with unarmed robbery.

The ninth juvenile will be summonsed into court for assault and battery.

Because these individuals are all juveniles their names are not being released, police said.

The incident is not believed to be random, according to authorities.

“The safety of the students of the Lawrence Public Schools continues to be of paramount importance to Mayor Brian A. DePeña, Chief William Castro, Superindent Juan Rodriguez, the members of Lawrence Police Department and the faculty, staff and leadership of the Lawrence Public Schools, as such we are committed to continue to work together with public at large to achieve this goal,” police wrote in a social media post.

The investigation remains active and ongoing.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

