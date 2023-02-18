9 juveniles reportedly wounded in late Friday shooting, Columbus police say

Multiple children and teenagers were injured following a shooting late Friday night in Columbus, according to police.

Columbus police responded to reports of a shooting at 10:11 p.m. Friday at a Shell gas station in the 4400 block of Warm Springs Road. At the scene, officers found nine juveniles with gunshot wounds, according to a news release.

The victims, ages 5 to 17, sustained non-life-threatening injuries and were transported to local hospitals, police said.

“It is going to take a community effort to combat gun violence in our city,” said Columbus Police Chief Freddie Blackmon in a statement. “The entire village has a responsibility because incidents like this impacts all of us.”

He assured the public that CPD is “tirelessly working to get violent offenders off our streets.”

No arrests have been made for this incident. Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call the Columbus Police Department at 706-225-3162. You can also submit an anonymous tip using TipSoft.