9 killed, 1 critically injured in North Las Vegas crash
A six-vehicle crash killed nine people and left one person in critical condition. According to police, the wreck was caused by a driver who was speeding.
Video Transcript
[MUSIC PLAYING]
A six-vehicle crash killed nine people and left one person in critical condition. According to police, the wreck was caused by a driver who was speeding.
[MUSIC PLAYING]
A car crash in North Las Vegas involving six vehicles on Saturday left nine people dead and at least one person in critical condition.According to local authorities, the crash occurred around 3 p.m. when a Dodge Challenger traveling "at a high rate of speed" crashed into multiple vehicles. Witnesses reportedly said that the Challenger ran a red light. It is unclear if the driver of the Challenger, who is among those who died, was impaired in any...
Police called a crash that killed 9 in Nevada a "chaotic event," adding that the age of those killed ranged from young children to middle-age adults.
All three men are known members of the transient community.
Workers across the country allege the company didn’t always pay them for breaks and overtime.View Entire Post ›
Jackson State football coach Deion Sanders quote-tweeted a tweet by 2022 5-star defensive lineman Shemar Stewart on Friday.
Plutonium pits are hollow spheres of plutonium that when compressed using explosives cause a nuclear detonation.
Henrik Lundqvist night didn't go quite the way Rangers fans had hoped it would.
Former House Speaker Newt Gingrich told Insider that "the total failure of the left is driving people" to Republicans and could help conservatives retake Congress in the midterms.
Here's where you can find Starbucks' 2022 Valentine's Day collection of coffee cups and mugs, and everything we know about the chain's new winter-themed collection.
Some had come for the beach, some had come for the sun, others had picked it because, at the time, the COVID numbers seemed reasonable. Many had chosen it over resort destinations because getting there seemed easy. Still others liked the idea of not having to take a test to enter the country. Together, they made up around 25 of the mostly American, Canadian and British guests enjoying the “Preferred Club” adults-only pool at Dreams Palm Beach Punta Cana on a recent weekend, even as omicron drove
Florida’s omicron infection wave is on a steep decline, but the death count is soaring and fewer Floridians are seeking the protection of vaccines and booster shots. The state reported 1,192 deaths this week, the highest death rate since October’s delta wave and nearly twice as many deaths as the previous week. Florida health officials recorded 198,719 COVID-19 infections during the seven-day ...
Montana wildlife commissioners on Friday moved to shut down gray wolf hunting in a portion of the state around Yellowstone National Park, amid mounting criticism over a record number of the animals shot or trapped after roaming across the park boundary this winter. Yellowstone officials had pressed the state beginning in mid-December to suspend hunting in some areas along the park’s border. Under Friday's unanimous commission vote, hunting and trapping for wolves in southwestern Montana will be barred once the number killed in the region hits 82 animals.
Tom Brady is retiring . . . or is he? Either way, a few Panthers reacted to the unofficial news that has the game's greatest player calling it a career.
And then there were three...
Brené Brown is pausing her popular Spotify podcasts right as artists are leaving the service over Joe Rogan's COVID-19 misinformation.
Kathy Suchodolski of Toms River died in a five-car pileup on the Garden State Parkway. Two others were injured.
More than three hours after the crash, one of the bodies still needed to be extricated.
And the classic cars weren’t even on the road…
Another weird story out of America’s favorite peninsula.
Catalytic converter thefts are easy and fast. Some mechanics put a plate underneath the car to foil potential thieves. But can the plate cause damage?