9 killed in 14 mass shootings over holiday weekend: watchdog

More than a dozen mass shootings took place as the U.S. marked Memorial Day. The incidents over the three-day holiday weekend saw nine people killed and 63 injured in the wake of the Uvalde elementary school shooting in Texas.

According to estimates from the Gun Violence Archive, 14 mass shootings took place over the three-day weekend from Saturday to Monday in 10 different states across the country including California, Michigan, Texas and Illinois.

The watchdog added that there have been 230 American mass shootings in 34 different states, including Washington, D.C., in the first 150 days of 2022.

The online archive of gun violence in the U.S., defines a mass shooting based only on the numeric value of 4 or more shot or killed, not including the shooter.

Memorial Day Weekend Numbers [prelim]

From 5pm Friday until 5am Tuesday.

Killed: 156

Injured: 412

Mass Shootings: 14



Count will be updated as we continue to log incidents. — The Gun Violence Archive (@GunDeaths) May 31, 2022

Here are the 14 shootings that took place over the weekend, according to the Gun Violence Archive:

Saturday:

Memphis, Tenn.

Four people were shot and another person was injured at a car show in North Memphis on Saturday. Memphis Police Department took to Twitter to share that the investigation is still ongoing and one person arrested and charged with convicted felon in possession of a handgun.

Colorado Springs, Colo.

One person was killed and three people were injured at a shooting at a parking lot of a bar in Colorado on Saturday. According to local news outlet KKTV no arrests have been made.

Fresno, Calif.

Three people were injured and one killed in a shooting in Fresno, Calif. An investigation is still ongoing, according to local news outlet ABC30.

Malabar, Fla.

Four teenagers were injured in a shooting after an argument at a house party.

Chatanooga, Tenn.

Six teenagers between the ages of 13 and 15 were injured in a shooting on Saturday in Chattanooga, Tenn., which according to Mayor Tim Kelly (I), was believed to be “an altercation between teenagers.”

In an angry Twitter thread, Kelly said it was “ridiculous” that he needs “to publicly state that guns have no place in the hands of our kids.”

He added that the incident was why he joined mayors from across the U.S. last week “to call on the United States Senate to pass common sense reforms to our gun safety laws,” including background checks, red flag laws, and “raising the age limit so that children can’t purchase assault rifles.”

Sunday:

Chicago, Ill.

Five people were shot in West Garfield Park in Chicago on Sunday, according to Fox32 Chicago.

Taft, Okla.

One person was killed and seven people were injured after a shooting took place in Taft, Okla., at a Memorial Day event that saw over 1,500 people in attendance, according to KTUL.

Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt (R) in a statement Sunday said he is “confident in Oklahoma law enforcement’s ability to bring justice to whoever is responsible for this deadly incident.”

Chicago, Ill.

Four people were wounded and one was killed in a shooting in Chicago on Sunday, according to Fox32 Chicago.

Houston, Texas

The Harris County Sheriff’s office said that one man was killed as a result of a “chain reaction” of events by a man who driving to the hospital after being shot. He was driving with a woman and a child in the car, according to the sheriff’s office.

The police added that at the original scene of the incident, they found an adult male and female with gunshot wounds, and an adult female who was pistol whipped.

Phoenix, Ariz.

Five people were injured and one person was killed in a shooting in Phoenix on Sunday, local news outlet 12 News reported. They are all reported to be teenagers and police added it was an active investigation, according to the report.

Merced, Calif.

Merced County Sheriff’s Office said in a statement Sunday that it is currently investigating a “deadly shooting” at a house party.

The statement said that deputies found two juveniles and two adults had been shot after responding to an incident early on Sunday. Police added that one victim was pronounced dead at an area hospital while one victim is in critical condition, and two other victims were treated and released for non-life-threatening injuries.

Henderson, Nev.

Henderson Police Department said Sunday that it is investigating a highway shooting that involved involved members or affiliates of rival Outlaw Motorcycle Gangs (OMGs), the Hells Angels OMG and the Vagos OMG.

It added in a statement that they discovered multiple subjects who had sustained gunshot wounds.

Six victims were transported to a local area hospital and two people were said to be in critical condition. One person arrived at a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries and was confirmed to be involved in the shooting, according to the police.

Philadelphia, Penn.

Two people were killed and two others injured in a Memorial Day weekend shooting in Philadelphia. According to Fox 29, police found 47 spent shell casings at the crime scene and are considering the possibility that the incident involved multiple shooters and multiple weapons.

Benton Harbor, Mich.

One person was killed an six people were injured after an argument escalated over tickets to a concert, according to ABC57.

