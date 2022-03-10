9 killed in shootout in central México

Nine people were killed and another person was wounded in a gun-battle in the central Mexican town of Atlixco, the governor of Puebla state said Wednesday.

Authorities suspect that the six men and three women who died belonged to rival criminal organizations, Gov. Miguel Barbosa told a press conference in Puebla city, the state capital.

While the investigation is in the early stages, the violence occurred in what appears to have been a location where illegal drugs were stored, he said.

“Everything leads us to think it was an execution between bands of people who came to Atlixco to commit crimes,” Barbosa said, vowing that his administration will do all it can to ensure public safety.

Last Thursday, four men and a woman were killed execution-style in Ciudad Serdan, Puebla.

After setting records in 2019 and 2020, homicides in Mexico declined slightly last year to 33,308.

Mexicans were shaken recently by a massacre in San Jose de Gracia, a town in the western state of Michoacan, where gunmen shot at least 11 people, removed the bodies, and cleaned up the scene to hamper investigators.