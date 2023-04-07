Sheriff announces arrests in connection with deaths of 3 Marion County teenagers

Marion County Sheriff Billy Woods held a news conference Friday morning to address arrests and updates in a triple-homicide case.

Channel 9 has been reporting on three teenagers that were found dead in the Ocklawaha area last week.

Deputies recently released a photo of one of the three victim’s car and have been asking the public for help is tracking down suspects in the killings.

The teenagers — a boy and two girls — were found with gunshot wounds days apart in rural Marion County.

The third teenager’s body was found Saturday inside a vehicle that had been partially submerged in a body of water, Woods said. The 16-year-old girl had been shot. Her family also requested that her name be withheld.

