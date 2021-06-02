9 Matcha Starter Kits That’ll Make It Easier to Wake Up in the Morning

Reuters

Iran believes that barriers to the revival of its 2015 nuclear accord with world powers are complicated but not insurmountable, a spokesman said on Tuesday, denying that negotiations had stalled. Two Western diplomats and an Iranian official said the talks would likely pause on Thursday for consultations in respective capitals, though it remained unclear if they would resume before Iran's June 18 presidential election, in which a prominent hardliner is tipped to replace the pragmatist incumbent. "There is no impasse in the Vienna talks," Iranian government spokesman Ali Rabiei told a news conference streamed live by a state-run website.