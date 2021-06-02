9 Matcha Starter Kits That’ll Make It Easier to Wake Up in the Morning
Golde Superwhisk + Matcha KitGolde’s Superwhisk + Matcha Kit comes with pure green tea leaves from Uji, Japan, that arrive in a tin can to ensure freshness. The kit also includes a portable, USB-rechargeable whisk ready to froth that matcha powder to perfection. If you want to keep things traditional, Golde offers a Make Your Matcha Kit that features a bamboo whisk. For those who want to kick their wellness up a notch, add the Matcha Turmeric Latte Blend to your routine: It’s said to boost skin glow and relieve bloating, and it’s the ultimate afternoon pick-me-up. All in all, the brand has thought of everything. $45, Golde. Get it now!
It’s time for some matcha magic
Originally Appeared on Architectural Digest