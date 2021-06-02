9 Matcha Starter Kits That’ll Make It Easier to Wake Up in the Morning

Isis Briones
  • Golde’s <a href="https://cna.st/affiliate-link/338BiKkurXBkTDSxvipoqTLw6xv71pGmEQn3Asmo3fLXnFMMwY5jnsS4fndvUXKTQBsNwyh3vLx5CYWdjUsEdt53enGHz79Ekf9JjRCN6ANiwScZxaeWTwEQtvx5vSHYt3rJ496Zq?cid=60b685726151a343b94f0721" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Superwhisk + Matcha Kit" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Superwhisk + Matcha Kit</a> comes with pure green tea leaves from Uji, Japan, that arrive in a tin can to ensure freshness. The kit also includes a portable, USB-rechargeable whisk ready to froth that matcha powder to perfection. If you want to keep things traditional, Golde offers a <a href="https://cna.st/affiliate-link/338BiKkurXBkTDSxvipoqTLw6xv71pGmEQn3Asmo3fLXnFMMwY5jnsS4fndvUXKTQBsNwyh3vLx5CYWdjUsEdt53enGHz79Ekf9JjRCN6ANiwScZxaeWTwEQtvx5vSHYt3rJ496Zq?cid=60b685726151a343b94f0721" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Make Your Matcha Kit" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Make Your Matcha Kit</a> that features a bamboo whisk. For those who want to kick their wellness up a notch, add the <a href="https://cna.st/affiliate-link/Lkx5GxxgQrBS7Y5xv9LPC9VFAPd1q9LDcKtaFPHZKKxAkBxNVVvD9b7QSEJDEw3tfjpXJqd39AK6WQ8aLgHPqnhymL2RLH2Eh6eSQJ9kRmytPaHhtDJPz653hdw1BLpcz2RqDkNoq9kWx1UaLT?cid=60b685726151a343b94f0721" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Matcha Turmeric Latte Blend" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Matcha Turmeric Latte Blend</a> to your routine: It’s said to boost skin glow and relieve bloating, and it’s the ultimate afternoon pick-me-up. All in all, the brand has thought of everything. $45, Golde. <a href="https://golde.co/collections/kits/products/superwhisk-matcha-kit" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Get it now!" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Get it now!</a>
  • Not in a rush? Interested in taking an elegant scenic route? Order Art of Tea’s <a href="https://www.artoftea.com/products/at-home-matcha-kit" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:At Home Matcha Kit" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">At Home Matcha Kit</a>. It’s a stunning set complete with a handblown glass bowl, a signature bamboo matcha whisk, a matching bamboo measuring spoon, and a chic matte black whisk holder. You’ll enjoy this contemporary spin on the traditional matcha ceremony. $55, Art of Tea. <a href="https://www.artoftea.com/products/at-home-matcha-kit" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Get it now!" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Get it now!</a>
  • Are you fully aboard the matcha train? Invest in Cuzen Matcha’s <a href="https://cna.st/affiliate-link/BAX9mKFc45gojWG6F5AhPvzMLHyYa5Bgwa7thK1AproV6ZpbaDCJuvw7FuK5f3H9YNNz5johStKFzvyAQ9A1Q1RLfZ5AiHR2h?cid=60b685fa4334d66a397572e1" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Matcha Maker Starter Kit" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Matcha Maker Starter Kit</a>. It’s the equivalent of a coffee maker, except that with one click, it grinds tea leaves into powder to provide a shot of matcha that you can have with milk, over ice, or both. The machine holds leaves for up to 20 matcha drinks, and there are different settings that allow you to control exactly how much matcha you want in your drink. It’s fast, fresh, and definitely worth having on your countertop. $369, Cuzen Matcha. <a href="https://cuzenmatcha.com/products/matcha-maker-starter-kit" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Get it now!" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Get it now!</a>
  • Take your matcha brewing to the highest level with the competition winner <a href="https://www.teadealers.com/collections/matcha/products/japan-asahi-no-4001-matcha" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Asahi No. 4001 Matcha" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Asahi No. 4001 Matcha</a>, available exclusively at <a href="https://www.teadealers.com/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Tea Dealers" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Tea Dealers</a>. It beat hundreds of entries and was named the best matcha in Japan’s Kansai region. Due to its high quality, supply is limited—there are fewer than 150 cans available around the world. Don’t hesitate to treat yourself, but in case you can’t swing the hefty price tag, the site has more <a href="https://www.teadealers.com/collections/matcha" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:affordable premium matcha" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">affordable premium matcha</a> on deck. $180, Tea Dealers. <a href="https://www.teadealers.com/collections/matcha/products/japan-asahi-no-4001-matcha" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Get it now!" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Get it now!</a>
  • Since finding matcha at your local grocery store can be pricey and challenging, opt for Clevr Blends’ <a href="https://cna.st/affiliate-link/74gALtHrcomgzxdwjGr4npH5t2t2ZJf4HdZAexJSm3bYPpKbH68C3kPaP4QLBwdcBhZLzhmmq1qmAyWXMXunz9qK1miqtqv12kkDjBihSTfgg98qFiELYQJZhZgXCionbxu3gx?cid=60b687e29989fe4358e2fe2e" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Matcha Latte subscription service" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Matcha Latte subscription service</a>. Customers save 15% on every order, conveniently delivered to your doorstep every month. This blend is made with organic matcha that’s combined with oat milk and coconut cream and is naturally sweetened by monk fruit. It’s a fresher way to start your day and won’t leave you with unwanted jitters or a crash. Plus, the company is led by women and is <a href="https://www.architecturaldigest.com/topic/meghan-markle?mbid=synd_yahoo_rss" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Meghan Markle–approved" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Meghan Markle–approved</a>. $28, Clevr Blends. <a href="https://clevrblends.com/collections/lattes/products/matcha-superlatte" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Get it now!" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Get it now!</a>
  • Don’t mistake the <a href="https://www.t2tea.com/en/us/teawares/brewing/tea-flasks-tea-bottles/t2-matcha-flask-black-H999BU077.html" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:T2 Matcha Flask" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">T2 Matcha Flask</a> for a stylish <a href="https://cna.st/affiliate-link/56DCwaYCXEjEAJwjAFW9qWRPZk2zcgajvZNgYMYNTm43k3sTeXNCzGZvsxDZkZszXsedPujoZocb7GJXRKFuW2P9eJ8Vk7yejd3a79QWg4V1You9JAKMxiVgvpkmnxvu4W?cid=60b68a5f6151a343b94f0724" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:water bottle" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">water bottle</a>—this flask has a hidden matcha whisk built in. Load it up with matcha and milk, and shake. It doesn’t get much easier than that. Give yourself that green energy no matter where you are. $35, T2 Tea. <a href="https://www.t2tea.com/en/us/teawares/brewing/tea-flasks-tea-bottles/t2-matcha-flask-black-H999BU077.html" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Get it now!" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Get it now!</a>
  • Shake things up with David’s Tea <a href="https://cna.st/affiliate-link/Lkx5GxxgQrBS7Y5xv9LPC9VFAPd1q9LDcKtaFPHZKKxAkBxNVVvv1U49FGPhEhVk5DHq3a6oq9tVafFsHbN2t4W58VPMRVMKxyd5YZjKzK2NvVruf7D9zmP4uUaM2wcKHHK1Li2M93jchCE5VD?cid=60b686b2f65ce27331d8737f" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Matcha On-the-go set" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Matcha On-the-go set</a>. The compact, portable kit includes three green tea powders, a bamboo matcha spoon, and an eight-ounce mini matcha maker. All you need to do is scoop and shake. The set has a Matcha Matsu flavor, a sweeter Peach Matcha, and the fan favorite Vanilla Matcha to choose from. $45, DAVIDs Tea. <a href="https://www.davidstea.com/us_en/tea/matcha-on-the-go/961377US01VAR0065275.html" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Get it now!" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Get it now!</a>
  • If iced is the only way you take your matcha, the <a href="https://cna.st/affiliate-link/3XBo9W39HRd8se4kJoVsdhvtcUKK36A5PiLoGN22BMHLokfkuqxDiCT54eDpczke42W2ez9UoBP6ZknyjhRVG6tBC6DTxmP68RxukThSKNAa9By?cid=60b68655322b4a030d9c904a" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Harney & Sons Iced Matcha Gift Set" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Harney & Sons Iced Matcha Gift Set</a> should be at the top of your shopping list. For one-stop shopping, you’ll have what you need for a refreshing iced matcha drink. Use the set’s perfect matcha scoop, add ice, pour water, shake, and you’re good to go. For those interested in exploring unique matcha flavors, Harney & Sons has you covered with their selection of <a href="https://cna.st/affiliate-link/NdFgiDhcLFF8L4hVHbB97SzxjggC3ti5kH6fCPUzkiMVjt2RfeGz5NTX7fbMAZbNwdgTf2TyPwDbMov37id1wi6qTJxi5jH6VvUrU4S4kSsr4hZXVDNTu7B8b2fHC1PNsBGJav948EEYkDXJm1KMK9HzEpbjFuFus?cid=60b68655322b4a030d9c904a" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:White Peach Matcha" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">White Peach Matcha</a>, <a href="https://cna.st/affiliate-link/5uAfuPMywf7pszUkZkzaZGrqRdBEqEXc4Tkso5eA1PWZnxy4KiydwutmtMXSQv9hKGZW9cgBxwstHVkjcxecZLHGxofT5F7NBdaxAJYWPz4pNEEZRL3TsEcu4GnbE923A8ccia8cNzdYmtmWifL9Uira9cjVQqPZ?cid=60b68655322b4a030d9c904a" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Very Berry Matcha" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Very Berry Matcha</a>, and <a href="https://cna.st/affiliate-link/3JZfEfaDUS5VG4uoxJFtHye1Xeq9xygaX34pxog1Qz3q45GKFmuWVCifE7BThr8pyxzB49ycCRrycUzqo1SAHLx4Ka1raj5S?cid=60b68655322b4a030d9c904a" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:more" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">more</a>. $27, Harney & Sons. <a href="https://www.harney.com/products/iced-matcha-gift-set" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Get it now!" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Get it now!</a>
  • Tenzo’s Tea <a href="https://tenzotea.co/products/tenzo-trial-kit" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Trial Kit" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Trial Kit</a> gives you the most bang for your buck and, like all electric whisks, saves you tons of time. It’s a budget-friendly way to start making matcha at home. Each order includes 60 servings of Tenzo matcha, a scoop, and an electric matcha mixer. You can’t go wrong with this purchase. $55, Tenzo Tea. <a href="https://tenzotea.co/products/tenzo-trial-kit" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Get it now!" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Get it now!</a>
