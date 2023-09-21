9 Memphis deputies charged in death of man beaten in jail

Nine Memphis, Tenn., corrections deputies have been indicted in the death of a Black man who died after he was beaten while in custody.

Gershun Freeman, 33, was punched, kicked and had jailers kneel on his back during an incident last October, Shelby County Sheriff Floyd Bonner said at a news conference Wednesday.

Freeman suffered from psychosis and cardiovascular disease, according to a March statement from Bonner. A lawyer representing Freeman’s family told The New York Times that he was being kept in an area for suicidal inmates, and Freeman was reportedly beaten after yelling in his cell all day.

Freeman had been booked Oct. 1 on charges of attacking and kidnapping his girlfriend.

In video footage of the incident released in March, two officers are seen serving meals to inmates. When Freeman’s cell opens, he runs out naked and appears to run toward the officers.

Freeman is tackled to the ground, where the officers then begin to punch, kick and pepper-spray him. They are soon joined by additional officers. The Associated Press reported at least 10 officers were involved in the beating.

Freeman’s death is listed as a homicide in the autopsy report from the West Tennessee Regional Forensic Center.

Though the report added that the manner of death “is not meant to definitively indicate criminal intent,” two deputies have been charged with second-degree murder and seven were charged with aggravated assault, according to The New York Times. The indictments are not yet public.

Bonner remained steadfast Wednesday that his deputies did not cause Freeman’s death.

“Let me be clear. No action — no action — by any Shelby County Sheriff’s Office employee caused Mr. Freeman’s death,” Bonner said.

Shelby County District Attorney Steve Mulroy has asked the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation to look into Freeman’s death.

Shelby County is still reeling from the death of Tyre Nichols, who died earlier this year after being beaten by five police officers during a traffic stop.

Seven officers were fired for their involvement in that incident, including the officers involved in the beating. All five directly involved now face charges of second-degree murder in state court and federal civil rights violations. They have pleaded not guilty to all the charges.

