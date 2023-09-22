9 men accused of trafficking guns, drugs in Fort Worth charged in federal court

Nine men arrested on suspicion of selling guns and drugs in Fort Worth have been charged in federal court, the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Northern District of Texas announced Friday.

The charges include conspiracy to distribute fentanyl and felon in possession of a firearm, according to a Department of Justice news release.

The defendants — Dewayne Thomas, Anthony Williams, Marvis Jones, Marquon McClain, Antwon Crosby, AJ Anderson Williams Jr. and Regina McDowell — were arrested in September. All but one were arrested in Fort Worth, the release said.

Undercover agents and informants allegedly purchased more than 57 grams of methamphetamine and 94 grams of fentanyl from the men in more than a dozen transactions in June and July. They also purchased nine firearms, including one privately made ghost gun, the release said.

Most of the purchases took place in motels, smoke shops or parking lots. At least twice the seller told the informant they were suspicious of nearby police vehicles and took them to another location to complete the transaction, the release said.

The defendants could face up to 20 years in federal prison if convicted.