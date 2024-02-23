9 middle schoolers eat marijuana edibles given to them by classmate, Michigan cops say

At least nine middle school students were given marijuana edibles by a fellow classmate, Michigan cops say.

The students at Discovery Creative Pathways became “ill” from consuming the edibles Feb. 22, Harper Woods police told McClatchy News.

The students at the K-8 school were between 12 to 15 years old, WDIV reported.

The “intoxicated” students were later released to their parents, police said.

At least one student was taken to the hospital, WDIV reported.

Police identified one student as the distributor of the edibles and brought them and their parents to the police station for further investigation, authorities said.

The student was released to their parents.

In a statement to McClatchy News, the school’s parent company, Phalen Leadership Academics said, “There was an isolated incident regarding unauthorized items or behaviors exhibited by a couple of middle school students ... and administration took immediate action. Administration is working to further assess and address this incident.”

Police said the case has been submitted to the Wayne County Prosecutor’s Office to determine if any charges are warranted.

Marijuana is legal in Michigan for people age 21 or older.

