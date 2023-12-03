$9 million in federal funds to aid Colorado wildfire mitigation

The U.S. Department of the Interior is investing $9.3 million to advocate for wildfire mitigation and resilience work in Colorado.

On top of the $12 million reserved for a wildlife overpass in Douglas County, the funding from President Joe Biden’s Bipartisan Infrastructure Law will help fund wildfire management projects across Colorado on 31,958 acres. The funding for Colorado is part of the $468 million allocated by the department earlier this year to reduce wildfire risk, mitigate impacts, and rehabilitate burned areas across the country.

Secretary of the Interior Deb Haaland stated that funding was critical considering the projected severity of wildfire seasons which will grow longer, more intense, and more dangerous across the country.

“Investments are helping provide for a more strategic approach to wildland fire management and mitigation, greater support of wildland firefighters, and much-needed equipment and preparedness methods,” Haaland said.

The Bipartisan Infrastructure Law includes $1.5 billion for Interior to invest in preparedness, fuels management, post-fire restoration, and fire science.

A portion of this year’s wildfire resilience funding will support the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service’s Partners for Fish and Wildlife Program and Coastal Program to increase partnerships with private landowners. Projects are expected to reduce unwanted vegetation on approximately 94,000 acres and along 144 linear miles of critical energy infrastructure, while also supporting fish and wildlife habitat improvements and the protection of endangered species.

The funding in Colorado will also help provide increased support to the Joint Fire Science Program, an interagency partnership with the USDA Forest Service that funds wildfire science research projects.

Additionally, a portion of funding will aid in reforms for federal wildland firefighters, including a temporary pay raise, new mental wellness and health programs, and new job series for federal firefighters.

