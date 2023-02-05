9 missing after fishing boat capsizes in South Korea

·1 min read

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — South Korean coast guard vessels and aircraft on Sunday were searching for nine fishermen who disappeared after their boat capsized off the country’s southwestern coast.

The coast guard from the southwestern port city of Mokpo said that three crew members were rescued by a nearby commercial vessel following the accident late Saturday near Daebichi Island in the sea county of Sinan.

Survivors said the boat’s engine room had quickly filled with water before the 24-ton vessel tipped over, according to the coast guard.

Officials were planning to salvage the boat, but it wasn’t known whether the nine missing crew members would be inside. The Ministry of the Interior and Safety said seven of the missing were South Korean nationals and the two others were foreigners, but it didn’t immediately confirm their nationalities.

More than 30 coast guard vessels and at least eight coast guard and military aircraft were searching the area on Sunday afternoon.

South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol called for officials to mobilize “all available resources” to widen the search and also to provide support to the families of the missing fishermen, his office said.

Recommended Stories

  • Huge wave capsizes boat as rookie U.S. Coast Guard swimmer rescues man from ocean

    A U.S. Coast Guard video captured a dramatic rescue showing a swimmer approaching a boat as heavy waves hit off Washington and Oregon (Feb. 3)

  • US Coast Guard rescues man after boat capsizes from waves

    The U.S. Coast Guard said they had a dangerous rescue Friday after waves capsized a boat with a man on board.

  • The moment the Chinese spy balloon was shot down, ordered by President Biden

    The U.S. military on Saturday shot down a suspected Chinese spy balloon off the Carolina coast on orders from President Joe Biden, after it traversed sensitive military sites across North America, becoming the latest flashpoint in tensions between Washington and Beijing.

  • Man accused of sexually battering missing 11-year-old girl in Osceola County

    Man accused of sexually battering missing 11-year-old girl in Osceola County

  • Russia intends to deport children from occupied Luhansk Oblast to Karelia, Russia

    The Ukrainian Center for National Resistance (CNR) has reported that Russia intends to deport children from temporarily occupied Luhansk Oblast to the Republic of Karelia in Russia's northwest. Source: Center for National Resistance Details: A meeting was held this week between Elissan Shandalovich, Chairman of the Assembly of the Republic of Karelia, and Denis Miroshnichenko, Head of the so-called "People's Council" of the temporarily occupied territory in Luhansk Oblast.

  • China’s clean heating policies may have saved over 23,000 lives: study

    Stricter clean heating policies in China have led to a significant reduction in air pollution and may have saved thousands of lives, according to a recent study. The Chinese government has taken various measures to control air pollution over the years, including the Air Pollution Prevention and Control Action Plan in 2013 and the Clean Winter Heating Plan for Northern China in 2017. The policies are aimed at reducing the use of biomass and coal for heating, which are the major sources of air pollution in the country.

  • CONMED Full Year 2022 Earnings: EPS Beats Expectations, Revenues Lag

    CONMED ( NYSE:CNMD ) Full Year 2022 Results Key Financial Results Revenue: US$1.05b (up 3.4% from FY 2021). Net loss...

  • I can't live in Tiger Woods' house (and why that matters in planning for growth) | Opinion

    Much as I might like to, I can't just move into Tiger Woods' Jupiter Island mansion. What that means for the future of Florida's growth planning.

  • Fishermen rescued clinging to ice box off Australia

    STORY: Local media reported three fishermen were in the water after their boat capsized in rough seas 17 km south of the town of Albany on Wednesday (February 1). An emergency beacon had alerted rescuers who found the men - all wearing life jackets - clinging to the ice box.ABC reported the Albany Sea Rescue coordinator, Chris Johns, had said without the lifesaving device, the men may have died. One of them needed treatment for hypothermia.

  • Undisclosed number of Ospreys grounded until clutch-related part fixed

    An undisclosed number of V-22 Ospreys across three services will halt operations until a component tied to the engine is replaced.

  • Video: What’s next for former UFC champion Luke Rockhold?

    After a third straight loss this past August, Luke Rockhold said it was time to hang up the gloves. But already, he's teasing a comeback.

  • EU migration impasse leaves many refugees out in the cold

    Some refugees and asylum-seekers in Brussels have been spending months in between the Street of Palaces and the Small Castle — quite literally. Petit Chateau, which means small castle, is a government reception center that often does anything but welcome arrivals. The Rue des Palais — street of palaces — has the city’s worst squat, where the smell of urine and the prevalence of scurvy have come to symbolize how the European Union’s migration policy is failing.

  • Canada regulator licences Equinor's significant oil discovery offshore

    WINNIPEG, Manitoba (Reuters) -A Canadian offshore oil regulator said on Friday it has licensed a significant discovery by Equinor ASA off the country's Atlantic coast, the first such license it has issued in two years. Global oil companies are pumping billions of dollars into offshore drilling that yields profits at lower prices than some onshore production, although they are expensive to build. Canada's Atlantic coast attracted extra attention as oil prices climbed last year, and Norway's Equinor is close to a final decision on building its Bay du Nord project offshore of Newfoundland and Labrador.

  • Advocates: Black cops not exempt from anti-Black policing

    That the death of Tyre Nichols — young, Black, just trying to get home — came at the hands of Memphis police officers was a familiar refrain in the nation's seemingly endless lamentation of racism and police brutality aimed at Black people. This time around, though, it was five Black officers who were fired and charged with second-degree murder in the horrifying Jan. 7 beating that was caught on video and led to Nichols' death in a hospital bed three days later. If anything, say reform advocates, it showed that a police culture of racial bias and dehumanization is pervasive enough to spread in all directions, even among minority officers whose presence in law enforcement is often touted as proof of reform efforts.

  • Brazil calls for crackdown on racism in football

    The Brazilian Football Confederation said Friday it had sent a letter to FIFA calling for a crackdown on racism in the sport, after a series of incidents targeting players including Brazil star Vinicius Junior.On Saturday, he met with Brazilian Justice Minister Flavio Dino to discuss the incident involving Vinicius Junior and fighting racism in football more generally, the CBF said.

  • Police traffic stops can alienate communities and lead to violent deaths like Tyre Nichols' -- is it time to rethink them?

    The fatal beating of Tyre Nichols started after he was pulled over by cops. City of Memphis via APThe killing of Tyre Nichols has raised questions about the use and risks of a routine part of U.S. policing: the traffic stop. Nichols died in the hospital on Jan. 10, 2022, from injuries sustained in a beating by five officers three days earlier. The violence occurred after the 29-year-old Black man was pulled over while driving in Memphis, Tennessee. The officers, all of whom are also Black, have

  • Man, 19, arrested for sexually battering 11-year-old girl, Osceola County deputies say

    A man was arrested for allegedly sexually battering an 11-year-old girl, according to the Osceola County Sheriff’s Office.

  • As SC’s Haley prepares to launch White House run, she and Trump take jabs at each other

    “Nikki Haley suffers from something that’s a very tough thing to suffer from,” former President Donald Trump said on a radio show earlier this week. “She’s overly ambitious.”

  • India asks Vodafone Idea to convert nearly $2 billion in govt dues into equity

    BENGALURU (Reuters) -Troubled Indian mobile service provider Vodafone Idea Ltd said on Friday the government had ordered the company to convert into equity all the dues owed to the government for use of airwaves including the interest related to payments for spectrum. The total amount to be converted into equity shares is 161.33 billion rupees ($1.96 billion), the mobile carrier said. The conversion of Vodafone Idea dues into equity was approved by India's capital market regulator, Reuters reported in October last year.

  • Democrats Go Ballistic Over Assault Rifle Lapel Pins Worn By GOP Lawmakers

    “Anyone can wear whatever they want, but you have to have some common decency," said a stunned Rep. Jimmy Gomez (D-Calif.).