9 Modern Farmhouses That Won’t Be on the Market for Long

Los Angeles, California

Nestled in Los Angeles’s vibrant Beverly Grove neighborhood, a tri-toned new-build boasting five bedrooms and six baths is not your typical farmhouse. The blond-wood, bright-white, and matte-black scheme continues inside—especially so in the open-concept Great Room, which encompasses a chef’s kitchen, living room, and bar, and opens up to a pool and spa by way of a massive sliding door.

The Control4-outfitted smart house also features a wood-paneled private theater, upper-level terraces, and a two-car garage.

Price: $4.65 million

Beds/Baths: 5 bedrooms, 6 full bathrooms

Square Footage: 5,175 square feet

