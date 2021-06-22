9 Modern Farmhouses That Won’t Be on the Market for Long
Los Angeles, California
Nestled in Los Angeles’s vibrant Beverly Grove neighborhood, a tri-toned new-build boasting five bedrooms and six baths is not your typical farmhouse. The blond-wood, bright-white, and matte-black scheme continues inside—especially so in the open-concept Great Room, which encompasses a chef’s kitchen, living room, and bar, and opens up to a pool and spa by way of a massive sliding door.
The Control4-outfitted smart house also features a wood-paneled private theater, upper-level terraces, and a two-car garage.
Price: $4.65 million
Beds/Baths: 5 bedrooms, 6 full bathrooms
Square Footage: 5,175 square feet
From California to New York, these stately homes combine the best elements of beloved and timeless styles
Originally Appeared on Architectural Digest