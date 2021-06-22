9 Modern Farmhouses That Won’t Be on the Market for Long

  • <p>Nestled in Los Angeles’s vibrant Beverly Grove neighborhood, a tri-toned new-build boasting five bedrooms and six baths is not your typical farmhouse. The blond-wood, bright-white, and matte-black scheme continues inside—especially so in the open-concept Great Room, which encompasses a chef’s kitchen, living room, and bar, and opens up to a pool and spa by way of a massive sliding door.</p> <p>The Control4-outfitted smart house also features a wood-paneled private theater, upper-level terraces, and a two-car garage.</p> <p>Price: $4.65 million</p> <p>Beds/Baths: 5 bedrooms, 6 full bathrooms</p> <p>Square Footage: 5,175 square feet</p> <p>For more information, please click <a href="https://www.compass.com/listing/8235-west-4th-street-los-angeles-ca-90048/713934105354650817/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:here" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">here</a>.</p>
  • <p>At the base of a gently winding, sloped drive in a suburb of Washington, DC, sits a stately L-shaped structure that’s divided into four distinct parts, two of which are clad in an intricate puzzle of tricolored stone, and two in sand-hued wood siding. Set behind an English pea gravel courtyard, the six-bedroom home’s unique spaces, including a Milanese-inspired 500-bottle wine cellar, a five-car garage (plus a car lift), a pond-shaped pool, full gym, billiards room, and expansive screened-in porch (whose main wall doubles as a full-height fireplace with a dramatic stone surround), inform nearly every detail of the modern farmhouse’s aesthetic. Plus, it’s set far below the street in a densely wooded lot that offers complete privacy whether the trees are in full bloom or blanketed in a layer of snow.</p> <p>Especially notable is a double-sided fireplace in the master suite that separates the sleeping quarters and the wood-paneled formal sitting room overlooking the pool deck below.</p> <p>Price: $5 million</p> <p>Beds/Baths: 6 bedrooms, 8 full bathrooms, 2 half bathrooms</p> <p>Square Footage: 9,400 square feet</p> <p>For more information, please click <a href="https://liveatavenel.com/portfolio/7019-natelli-woods-lane/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:here" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">here</a>.</p>
  • <p>John Covert Watson, a former apprentice of midcentury modernist genius Frank Lloyd Wright, designed the Retreat at Lick Creek Lodge with his mentor in mind. Sitting on nearly 30 acres of land outside Austin, Texas, the serene compound’s main house is an authentic representation of the Modernist movement’s belief in organic architecture, bridging the gap between human habitation and its surrounding nature. There’s also a touch of humor in the design, which, from above, appears like a splayed-out deck of playing cards.</p> <p>The building’s exterior, composed of locally harvested wood that frames and supports an expansive display of windows, invites the outdoors to infuse the interiors, a move quite typical of Modernist architects. The structure may be historic, but the compound, which features a guest cottage, casita, and staff quarters, boasts all of the contemporary amenities available in any brand-new home, including a pool, fitness center, home theater, steam room, private elevator, and wet bar, to name a few.</p> <p>Price: $17.5 million</p> <p>Beds/Baths: 6 bedrooms, 8 full bathrooms, 2 half bathrooms</p> <p>Square Footage: 12,002 square feet</p> <p>For more information, please click <a href="https://www.sothebysrealty.com/eng/sales/detail/180-l-3903-wv73qs/tyx-trail-austin-tx-78669" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:here" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">here</a>.</p>
  • <p>Boston Celtics player Tristan Thompson’s Encino, California, home is on the market, but certainly not for long. Situated on 18,843 square feet of land, the NBA star’s former manse opens into a grand foyer boasting Parisian-inspired checkered marble floor that stops just short of the dining and living rooms, which flank the entryway’s main staircase.</p> <p>Though the house is ultra-cool in its own right, perhaps the property’s most obvious selling point is its backyard, which features an outdoor kitchen, bar, pool, spa, and fire pit surrounded by built-in seating. Plus, there’s a spacious 1,580-square-foot two-bedroom guest house with a family room and a fully functioning kitchenette. Timer Fridman, founder of The Fridman Group, urges buying in this area—especially right now. He says, “The real estate market in L.A. is extremely active. It has become a destination for numerous domestic buyers, particularly following 2020.”</p> <p>Price: $7.9 million</p> <p>Beds/Baths: 7 bedrooms, 7 full bathrooms, 1 half bathroom</p> <p>Square Footage: 9,864 square feet</p> <p>For more information, please click <a href="https://www.thefridmangroup.com/property/4421-haskell-avenue-encino-california-91436-united-states-of-america" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:here" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">here</a>.</p>
  • <p>A true gentleman's farm in Redding, Connecticut, the 50-acre estate known as Maple Hill is equal parts extravagant retreat and self-sustaining working farm. Taking up considerable space on the far-reaching estate are three antique guest cottages, a state-of-the-art private recording studio and performance venue, tennis court, sugar house, boathouse, heated pool and spa, fruit-bearing orchard, and a 300-foot-long stream that spills into a three-acre pond. For the farmers, there’s also a pig and chicken coop, working barn, horse stables, paddocks, and a riding ring.</p> <p>The estate’s pièce de résistance, however, is the multifaceted seven-bedroom country manor that masterfully mixes contemporary and rustic touches. Plus, it’s only an hour’s drive from Manhattan.</p> <p>Price: $16 million</p> <p>Beds/Baths: 7 bedrooms, 6 full bathrooms, 3 half bathrooms</p> <p>Square Footage: 9,720 square feet</p> <p>For more information, please click <a href="https://www.sothebysrealty.com/eng/sales/detail/180-l-480-ehtede/187-umpawaug-road-redding-ct-06896" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:here" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">here</a>.</p>
  • <p>This bleached-wood-paneled Beverly Hills home masterfully embraces the concept of indoor-outdoor living. The main level features not one but three enormous sliding glass doors that open onto a resort-like pool area complete with a 10-person dining area, a row of chaise longues, and a fire pit with custom banquette seating. The suites on the upper level that overlook the oasis below boast the same large-scale pocket-like glass doors, bringing the freshness of the outdoors inside.</p> <p>Though the multistory mansion is outfitted with all of the fixings of a five-star hotel, including a wine cellar, full gym and spa, and private movie theater with an overhead projector, it’s utterly warm courtesy of 11-foot wide steel-case-glass windows through which sunlight floods in. Not to mention that the organic materials throughout, such as the glossy exposed brick that runs from the entryway through one of the casual living spaces, give the home an approachable feel that isn’t at all fussy.</p> <p>Price: $17.9 million</p> <p>Beds/Baths: 7 bedrooms, 8 full bathrooms</p> <p>Square Footage: 10,500 square feet</p> <p>For more information, please click <a href="https://thewilliamsestates.com/listing/1054-angelo-drive/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:here" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">here</a>.</p>
  • <p>Most modern farmhouses aren’t equipped with actual farm-friendly buildings. This nearly 22-acre estate just outside East Hampton Village, however, is. On the fringes of the 15,500-square-foot, 11-bedroom main house are elegant horse stables with accompanying paddocks and riding fields, and a charming working barn. Famed landscape designer Edmund Hollander created distinct areas between each of the estate’s multiple structures by way of manicured hedging and a forest of towering evergreens worth of a centuries-old English manor. In fact, the main house’s grand architecture was inspired by the city of Cotswold in the British countryside. Just behind the main house are a rectangular gunite pool, oversized spa, pool house (with a full kitchen and bedroom), a hard tennis court framed by stone courtyards, and an elegant garden.</p> <p>Perhaps the most intriguing part of the estate, though, is the main house’s 3,500-square-foot lower level, whose amenities rival those of a world-class resort: a sunken spa, sauna, steam room, massage space, full gym, and spacious movie theater.</p> <p>Also on the equestrian estate are two stylish guest cottages.</p> <p>Price: $22.8 million</p> <p>Beds/Baths: 11 bedrooms, 15 full bathrooms, 1 half bathroom</p> <p>Square Footage: 15,500 square feet</p> <p>For more information, please click <a href="https://www.sothebysrealty.com/eng/sales/detail/180-l-1174-je2j85/172-cedar-street-east-hampton-ny-11937" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:here" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">here</a>.</p>
  • <p>Designed and built by West Hollywood–based OSKLO, this Belgian-inspired farmhouse, which is hidden behind cedar gates and green hedging, sits on 16,342 square feet of land. The cobblestone driveway, which is lined by 100-year-old sycamore trees, leads to a modest yet sophisticated structure that radiates serenity. The house features subtle yet transformative architectural details, including custom stonework, herringbone white oak floors, and bespoke metal-framed full-height windows and doors that offer full views of the backyard’s pool from the glass front door.</p> <p>The backyard, in fact, is one of the home’s most impressive features. It comprises a formal courtyard that leads to an alfresco dining room (complete with a wood-burning pizza oven), an outdoor kitchen, a lap pool and spa, and a 15-foot-tall fireplace. There’s also a pool house that doubles as a screening room.</p> <p>Price: $10.9 million</p> <p>Beds/Baths: 7 bedrooms, 8 full bathrooms</p> <p>Square Footage: 7,620 square feet</p> <p>For more information, please click <a href="http://1674doheny.com/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:here" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">here</a>.</p>
  • <p>Though it’s situated on more than 435 acres of lush land, the single-story structures scattered neatly throughout leave no detail left unattended. The main home, whose interior accents utilize natural materials sourced directly from the property, includes a chef’s kitchen outfitted with Monogram appliances and two islands, a full bar tucked inside the living room, a theater room, exercise space, a sizable home office, and a children’s media area that redefines the traditional playroom.</p> <p>On the other side of the 8,863-square-foot modern farmhouse is the primary suite, which is nothing short of a West Coast sanctuary with a rugged rock fireplace, private terrace, and, through the bedroom, a massive walk-in shower and soaking tub. The main house also boasts three additional en-suite bedrooms.</p> <p>In addition to two guest houses, the enormous estate also has quite a few outbuildings, including a steer barn, four-stall horse stable, and tool shed. There’s also a whole additional part of the land that comprises a 3,020 square-foot, open-beam three-bedroom ranch house with sweeping views of the Cascade Mountain Range, attached and detached garages, hay shed, and the property’s original 19-century barn, which is a working cattle and hay ranch.</p> <p>And if one barn isn’t enough, sitting on the same parcel as the main house is a second barn, this one with room for nine horses. There’s also an indoor riding arena, equipment shed, and hay outpost.</p> <p>Price: $29 million</p> <p>Beds/Baths: 5 bedrooms, 5 full bathrooms, 1 half bathroom</p> <p>Square Footage: 8,863 square feet</p> <p>For more information, please click <a href="https://www.sothebysrealty.com/eng/sales/detail/180-l-814-yqvbdj/8055-sw-powell-butte-highway-powell-butte-or-97753" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:here" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">here</a>.</p>
