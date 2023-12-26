The 9-month-long Royal Caribbean Ultimate World Cruise just began and a TikToker has already launched a bingo card to follow the drama

The Ultimate World Cruise embarked earlier this month, and TikTok is following along with a viral bingo card.

Will there be a wedding on board? Neighbor drama? Follow along to find out.

TikToker Kara Harms created the card and has been keeping tabs on the cruise with the help of those on board.

If you're recovering from the holidays and need new ways to spike your cortisol, may we suggest following the 9-month-long Royal Caribbean Ultimate World Cruise on TikTok?

The cruise kicked off on December 10 in Miami, Florida, and over the next 274 days, it'll take travelers to more than 150 destinations in 65 countries across all seven continents. Prices for the full cruise started at $60,000, but after Royal Caribbean had trouble selling out the ship, they began offering shorter segments of the cruise.

If hundreds of people living on a floating vessel for three-quarters of a year sounds like the best reality TV show ever, you're in luck, as many cruisers have taken to TikTok to document life at sea. One TikToker who is not in attendance but is having some fun at the spectacle created an Ultimate World Cruise bingo card so we can all follow along at home.

Kara Harms, CEO of the lifestyle company Whimsy Soul, made the bingo card and has been compiling the ups and downs of Ultimate World Cruise life with apparent help from sources on the ship.

Business Insider has reached out to Harms for comment.

Harms' initial card (left) and her updated card sans "staff dates passenger." Kara Harms/TikTok

The initial card had "staff dates passenger" and "mass STDs" but Harms updated the STD language to "mass STIs" and changed the "staff dates passenger" card to one about "weather mishaps." She said in a TikTok she took out "staff dates passenger" because "there's no way a staff member would divulge that information because they'd probably get fired."

So far, according to Harms, the cruise has experienced weather mishaps, port errand runs, and cliques that are forming on board. Those cliques include a group of younger TikTokers who are chronicling their adventures, two of whom have a podcast.

In a TikTok shared last week, Harms featured a comment that claimed that one person had already left the boat, and another had been diagnosed with COVID. BI has been unable to verify these claims independently.

A cruiser named Joe (whose TikTok handle is @spendingourkidsmoney) reported last week that a passenger injured his back and had to go home after just 11 days.

Will there be petty fights between neighbors? Possibly a wedding or a pregnancy? TikTokers are expecting drama — and anything is possible with 650 strangers living together on a boat.

Read the original article on Business Insider