9-month-old baby killed in dog attack that left woman seriously hurt, Iowa police say

A dog attack in an Iowa home left a 9-month-old child dead and a woman seriously injured, Iowa police say.

The incident happened around 7:20 a.m. Thursday, May 4, at a home in Waterloo, about 55 miles northwest of Cedar Rapids. The Waterloo Police Department said its officers were dispatched to the home for a report of an animal attack, and they found the two victims had been bitten.

The 9-month-old baby, whose name has not been publicly released, was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

A 49-year-old woman was taken to the University of Iowa hospital, “where her injuries are considered serious,” according to police. It’s unclear the relationship between the victims.

Officers are continuing to investigate the incident.

The dog, a boxer/hound mix, was taken by animal control officers and put down, KWWL reported.

The last death involving a boxer dog happened in 2013, according to the World Animal Foundation. More than 12,000 Americans are hospitalized annually due to dog bites, which killed about 35 people per year from 2005 to 2019, DogsBite.org said.

Data from The Humane Society shows just over half of dog bite victims are children, according to Kids-n-K9s.com.

