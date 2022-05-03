9-month-old boy taken by father at gunpoint found safe, Lancaster police say

A 9-month-old boy taken by his father at gunpoint has been found safe, according to the Lancaster Police Department.

The Lancaster Police Department were asking for the public’s help to find Derrick Lamont Nelson, 38, and Alijah Nelson, 9 months old, after Derrick took the child from a home without permission in Lancaster this morning.

Around 8 a.m., police said Derrick -- the non-custodial parent to Alijah -- entered the home the child is staying in armed with a pistol and without permission.

Officers said Derrick pointed the gun at Alijah’s mom while attempting to take another sibling. After being unsuccessful taking that child, Derrick went in another room, assaulted a child and took Alijah by force, according to police.

He then left the house in a grey Lincoln sedan with tinted windows and chrome rims, police said.

Derrick is considered armed and dangerous by police. He is also wanted by authorities on unrelated charges.

After 12 p.m., police said Alijah was found safe. It was not immediately clear if Derrick was also found.

Derrick is described as a Black male, 6′2″ tall, weighing about 190 pounds. He has brown eyes and black dreads down to his back. Police say he was last seen wearing a black jacket and jeans.

Alijah was last seen wearing a blue onesie with a pattern on it. He is considered missing and endangered.

Anyone who sees Derrick or Alijah, or has information on his whereabouts, is asked to call 9-1-1 immediately.

This is a developing story. Check wsoctv.com for updates.

