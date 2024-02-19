9-month street closure starts in Pittsburgh neighborhood for landslide remediation project

A road in Pittsburgh’s Duquesne Heights neighborhood is now closed while crews work on a landslide remediation project.

City officials first announced the Mount Washington Landslide Remediation Project in December. The goal of the work is to stabilize several slopes and protect homes and roads.

Pittsburgh leaders announce project to alleviate issues with landslides in Mount Washington

On Monday, city officials announced the complete closure of Greenleaf Street from South Main Street to Horner Street. The roadway is expected to remain closed until Nov. 15.

The closure does affect emergency crews and school bus routes. Detour signs have already been posted in the area.

“Specifically on Greenleaf Street, we will be using a technique for deep soil mixing where they will drill down into the soil, mix it up, cement into the soil and really stiffen it,” Eric Setzler, a chief engineer for DOMI, said in December.

Back in 2018, a major landslide along Greenleaf Street destroyed a home and caused debris to spill onto Route 51, forcing a partial closure.

West End landslide that destroyed home disrupting traffic, businesses

Greenleaf Street closed for nine months after that landslide for a remediation project.

