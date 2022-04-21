9 move forward after 34 apply for 4J's two open school board spots

Eugene 4J schools

A huge number of applicants stepped forward Tuesday night to apply for the two vacant positions on Eugene School District 4J's School Board. After hearing from all 34 hopefuls in a thee-hour work session, the board chose nine to move forward in their regular board meeting.

After multiple rounds of voting, applicants who received at least two votes from board members were moved to the next round, 15-minute interviews that will take place at Monday's work session.

The applicants moving forward are: Deborah Dailey, Tom Di Liberto, Thomas Hiura, Daniel Patrick Isaacson, Jennifer Jonak, Keerti Hasija Kauffman, Andrew Ross and Carlos Sequeira.

The two empty positions are open following the resignations of two elected members, Martina Shabram and Mary Walston. The remaining board members are charged with appointing new members to complete their terms, which end June 30, 2023.

Previous Reporting:Martina Shabram resigning from Eugene School Board, citing time commitments

School board positions are non-partisan and are not connected to any specific region. Board members must be registered voters and must have lived in the district for at least one year immediately preceding their appointment. Employees of Eugene School District 4J and of charter schools within the district are not eligible for appointment.

District residents were invited to apply between March 31 and April 18. A total of 38 community members originally responded and submitted an application, but four applicants withdrew before Tuesday's meeting.

Originally, the board planned to move forward six candidates but differing opinions about who should move forward led them to picking more for the next round's pool. After applicants have their 15-minute interviews at Monday's work session, the board will vote at a special meeting on Wednesday.

