9 movies on Disney+ to watch for Women's History Month

What’s better than curling up on the couch to watch a movie on a cozy night? Making sure that movie is all about female empowerment -- especially since we’re in the midst of Women’s History Month.

Check out our list of nine movies on Disney+ to watch for Women’s History Month.

“Bao”

If you don’t have a lot of time, “Bao” -- which only runs for about seven-and-a-half minutes -- is the choice for you. This Oscar-winning Pixar short is about a Chinese-Canadian mom who gets a second chance at motherhood when one of her delectable dumplings comes to life. Her relationship with the traditional treat mirrors her relationship with her actual son, who has grown up. "Bao" is the first Pixar short to be directed by a woman, Nomee Shi.

“Captain Marvel”

The first female-led Marvel film, “Captain Marvel,” stars Brie Larson as Carol Danvers, who becomes the titular superhero as she discovers previously forgotten details about her past. While coming to grips with her own life, Carol finds herself in the middle of a conflict between two alien races, the Kree and the Skrulls. Might as well catch up now -- after all, there’s a sequel in development since the original made more than $1.1 billion at the worldwide box office.

“The Cheetah Girls”

"The Cheetah Girls" is a Disney Channel Original Movies following four NYC teens -- Galleria (Raven-Symoné), Chanel (Adrienne Bailon), Aqua (Kiely Williams) and Dorinda (Sabrina Bryan). While trying to take their career as a girl group to the next level, the foursome has their friendship and sisterhood put to the test. Fun fact: Whitney Houston co-produced this gem.

“Frozen”

“Frozen” took the world by storm when it was first released, introducing the world to sisters Elsa (Idina Menzel) and Anna (Kristen Bell). Elsa, who can control and create ice and snow, struggles with her powers and tries to distance herself from Anna before discovering her real power is the bond she has with Anna. With the sequel being released on the streaming platform early, now is the perfect time to let it go and revisit the Oscar-winning movie.

“Jane”

"Jane" takes a deep dive into the life and career of Jane Goodall -- a famed primatologist, anthropologist and conservationist best known for her decades-long research and observation she conducted of chimpanzees. This documentary, which won an Emmy for director Brett Morgan, draws from more than 100 hours of new footage of Goodall and all her achievements through the years. Consider this a source of inspiration for all those female scientists out there.

“The Princess Diaries”

A coming-of-age film from late director Garry Marshall, “The Princess Diaries” stars Anne Hathaway as Mia Thermopolis, a San Francisco teen who finds out she is the princess of the fictional European country of Genovia. Mia must learn how to look and act like a princess -- with the help of her grandmother Clarisse (Julie Andrews), the reigning queen -- while deciding if this is actually the future she wants for herself. Another classic co-produced by Houston.

“Queen of Katwe”

"Queen of Katwe" follows the true story of Phiona Mutesi (Madina Nalwanga), a Ugandan girl from the slums who is exceptionally good at chess and eventually becomes a Woman Candidate Master after various victories at World Chess Olympiads. Directed by Mira Nair, it also stars Lupita Nyong’o as Mutesi’s mother and David Oyelowo as Mutesi’s coach.

“Rogue One: A Star Wars Story”

While we love the new trilogy of “Star Wars” films centered around Rey, for the sake of this list we’re going to go with director Gareth Edwards’ “Rogue One: A Star Wars Story.” This galactic tale follows another heroine, Jyn Erso, as she joins forces with a group of characters in the Resistance to steal the plans to the Death Star -- the planet-destroying weapon utilized by the Empire. This movie takes place directly before the events of “A New Hope.”