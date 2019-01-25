9 movies and shows to watch on Netflix before they’re removed in February

February looks like it’s going to be something of a mixed bag for Netflix. There’s still plenty of content set to drop in the coming weeks, but the number of returning original series is slightly low. On the other hand, hardly anything will be removed from the streaming service next month, so at least there’s that.

This is the first time in quite a while that I’ve been unable to fill out my list of ten shows and movies you should add to your queue before they vanish, but it was a stretch to even fit nine on here. Of those, The Big Lebowski and Children of Men stand out, but you really can’t go wrong with anything listed below. Shaun of the Dead is a classic, too, and Sing is a solid kids movie. There’s not quite something for everyone, but it’s relatively diverse.





Here are the ten best movies that Netflix is dumping next month, and the date on which they will be dumped. If you don’t watch them before then, you might never get to see them on Netflix at all:

Black Dynamite (February 1st)

Children of Men (February 1st)



Clerks (February 1st)

Queer as Folk: Seasons 1-5 (February 1st)

Shaun of the Dead (February 1st)



The Big Lebowski (February 1st)



The Bourne Ultimatum (February 1st)

Sing (February 3rd)

Pirahna (February 20th)

Once you’ve had your fill of content that will be disappearing from Netflix next month, you can check out the full list of movies, shows and specials being added to Netflix in February to take their place.

