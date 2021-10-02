9 Must-Have Furniture Pieces, According to 3 of the World’s Top Interior Designers

In home design, trends such as conversation pits and waterbeds come and (thankfully) go. Only a select few furnishings endure, and these timeless pieces are sought after by both hard-core collectors and aesthetes looking to punch up their spaces. Three top interior designers share their picks for the sofas, chairs and tables that they’d select for their own homes, no matter the season.

Robert Couturier — Robert Couturier Inc.

Louis XV Fauteuil chair

“This is the first time in the history of furniture that a seat was created for comfort. It is as comfortable today as it was then—its lines are soft, beautiful and have been unsuccessfully copied ever since it was created 300 years ago.”

Saarinen Round table

“Its shape is practical, elegant and graceful.”

Chanel Sofa

“It’s the most comfortable and glamorous sofa of all. And in spite of its size, it isn’t heavy or clunky.” (Pictured is a Ralph Lauren sofa in the same style.)

Amy Lau — Amy Lau Design

Joris Laarman Adaptation chair

“This algorithmically generated chair mimics long-cell growth. Cells stretch vertically to form legs, then fan out to create a seat surface. I would purchase this chair for my retirement and enjoy it for all those special years.”

Joseph Walsh Lumenoria table

“I consider [Walsh’s] pieces to be the heirlooms of tomorrow, today. With a three-year waiting list for commissions, I would consider getting move on.”

Pierre Paulin Tapis-Siège

“Paulin is a transformative figure to me in the history of furniture design, as he created pieces that are freed from social constraints. People now had the choice and the ability to make and combine shapes by assembling pieces together based on one’s mood or desire.” (Pictured iteration available through Ralph Pucci.)

Nina Magon — Nina Magon Studio

B&B Italia Papilio chair

“The chair feels like it’s hugging you when you sit in it and also has the perfect proportions. I’ve used just about every iteration throughout my design projects.”

Vincenzo de Cotiis Marble and Bronze coffee table

“This coffee table was designed to resemble neoromantic pools of water. The detailing and mix of materials are so well done that it will for sure be a statement piece in someone’s home forever.”

Minotti Freeman sofa

“The amount of intricate detailing and the exquisite craftsmanship truly makes this sofa a work of art. Not only is it built to last, it’s also comfortable and comes in an array of options.”

