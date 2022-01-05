9 Must-See, Affordable Destinations You Can Visit by Train

Hispanolistic / iStock.com

Riding in a train adds a cool classic element to a trip, not to mention making the trip more affordable. There are plenty of destinations you can get to on the railroad that offer many things to do and see, while still keeping costs low. Here are some places you can travel to on a train that both satisfy your desire to travel more, and stay within your budget.

Santa Barbara, CA

Santa Barbara offers a beach town experience with a smaller town charm. You can walk the pier and toast with a glass of locally grown wine. When you travel with Amtrak, you can plan an entire vacation at the click of a button. Their Santa Barbara Getaway Roundtrip from Los Angeles comes with the train tickets, 2 nights at a local hotel, and a trolley tour. Tickets start at $359 per person.

Saratoga Springs, NY

If you’re on the East Coast, visiting the Adirondacks has never been easier. Hop on a train from New York City to Saratoga Springs and enjoy scenic views before getting to your destination that’s only 40 minutes north of the Adirondacks. While in Saratoga Springs, you can visit ice bars, and lots of local breweries and distilleries. A ticket from New York City starts as low as $59.

Glacier National Park, MT

Amtrak offers another irresistible vacation package with their trip to Glacier National Park. In addition to the train ride, you’ll get to ride on a boat cruise in Two Medicine Valley, tour the gorgeous Lake Verdant Valley that’s full of spry wildlife for you to spot, plus you’ll get treated to a dinner while on your wilderness vacation. Tickets start at $1,279 per person for the entire package.

Rocky Mountain National Park, CO

Explore all the outdoors has to offer with a trip to Rocky Mountain National Park. The park offers 335 miles of hiking trails, and a plethora of wild animals to see including bighorn sheep, elk, and mule deer. There are also plenty of picturesque spots to camp to really make the outdoorsy experience. Tickets on Amtrak include 2 nights at a hotel, and a tour of the park (with lunch included) starting at $369 per person.

The Grand Canyon, AZ

If you’ve never visited (or even if you have) seeing how expansive the Grand Canyon is by train is quite a treat. The Grand Canyon Railway Tour comes complete with audible history and folklore. Once your train ride ends, you’ll have the opportunity to see a theatrical Wild West shootout show, and get a delicious hot meal. Package prices start at $182 per person.

Bryson City, NC

Get a glimpse of the Great Smoky Mountains on this round-trip tour from Bryson City to Dillsboro and back. You’ll also see the Cowee Tunnel and the movie set of “The Fugitive!” The Great Smoky Mountains Railroad offers many discounts and packages that start at just $56 per person.

Albuquerque, NM

A train trip to Albuquerque includes a look at the beautiful Rio Grande River, which is not to be missed. Through Amtrak, you can get a tour of the city to better understand the rich cultural history of the land, as well as take in the architectural wonders. Through Amtrak’s Albuquerque Getaway package, you can ride the train, stay 3 nights at a hotel, and get the tour for starting at $249 per person.

Cape Cod, MA

If you’re in the area, seeing the Cape is incredibly affordable and enjoyable to do by train! The Cape Cod Canal Narrated Excursion departs from Buzzards Bay and stops at Cape Cod and Great Salt Marsh in West Barnstable before coming back to Buzzards Bay. You’ll learn tons of historical and fun facts along the way, thanks to the narrator on board. There’s even lobster available on the train! Tickets start at $29.99 for adults, with discounts for children.

Chicago, IL

Chicago has so much entertainment to offer. Whether it’s seeing a game or a show, or scarfing down a deep dish pizza, you’ll find it in Chicago. Aboard Amtrak, you can travel from midwest cities like Ann Arbor, MI or Minneapolis, MN for under $50 per person. Taking the train from New York City to Chicago can cost as low as $90.

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: 9 Must-See, Affordable Destinations You Can Visit by Train