9 national and state parks along the Mississippi River that showcase the natural and historic importance of the waterway

When you picture America's national parks and historic places, you might be thinking of the impressive Teton mountain range, the rock formations of Bryce Canyon or the geysers at Yellowstone.

But you can make your way through several sites of national importance just by following one of the nation's great rivers: the Mississippi.

Here, we've rounded up National Park Service sites and other federally protected places along the river. Visitors can hike, camp and fish in some, taking in the sweeping beauty of the river valley. Others offer a chance to get educated on the history of the Indigenous communities who lived near the river and, further south, a hard look at America's history of slavery.

Since Wisconsin doesn't have any national parks, we've included a list of state parks on the Mississippi, too.

What national parks, monuments and other spots are on the Mississippi River?

In Minnesota, the Mississippi National River and Recreation Area is a 72-mile park full of opportunities for hiking, kayaking, bird-watching and learning about the river. According to its website, it's also home to the steepest descent of the river — more than 110 feet — through a narrow gorge.

Although it's not a National Park Service site, the Upper Mississippi River National Wildlife and Fish Refuge is not to be missed. The refuge stretches more than 260 river miles from Wabasha, Minnesota to Rock Island, Illinois, protecting more than 240,000 acres of river floodplain. During the right seasons, you can hunt, fish, hike, bird-watch and more.

Bird watchers gaze at tundra swans and other waterfowl Nov. 12, 2022 on the Mississippi River from an overlook in Brownsville, Minnesota.

Effigy Mounds National Monument, near Harpers Ferry, Iowa, is a sacred space for the Indigenous peoples who lived in the Mississippi River valley. More than 200 mounds are in the park, formed thousands of years ago by people of the Late Woodland period in the shapes of bears, birds and other animals. By taking the Fire Point loop on foot, visitors can see more than 25 mounds — including two effigy mounds, Little Bear and Great Bear — as well as expansive views of the river.

In St. Louis, Gateway Arch National Park is an iconic feature along the Mississippi River. The 630-foot stainless steel arch, which was completed in 1965, is built to withstand earthquakes and high winds. You can ride a tram to the top, which provides wide-ranging views of the river and the city.

In Natchez, Mississippi, Natchez National Historical Park is a place of hard truths about America's history of slavery. The wealth and charm of the river city "was built on a horrific international system of human trafficking of people of African descent," Park Superintendent Kathleen Bond wrote in a column. In 2021, the park marked the acknowledgment of Forks of the Road, once one of the largest places where people were sold into slavery across the south.

Could Wisconsin get a national park on the Mississippi River?

Wisconsin is one of about two dozen states without a national park. There have been efforts to establish a national park in the Driftless region, but they've faltered.

This past year, a proposal to create a Driftless National Park and Preserve in southeastern Minnesota was pulled after residents raised concerns about private land being made public and too many visitors harming the landscape, the Rochester Post-Bulletin reported in June.

Roads in the Driftless Area wind through the area's signature hills in this September 2019 file photo.

In a Facebook post announcing the idea was being rescinded, the author of the proposal wrote, "The core tenets of this idea of mine were efforts for the conservation of the Driftless ecosystem - an incredibly rich environment unlike anywhere else - and the preservation of this landscape for future generations."

Another proposal to create a national park on the river was announced this week from Wisconsin's neighbor to the south. In Alton, Illinois, about a half-hour drive north of St. Louis, AltonWorks — a company that aims to revitalize the city's downtown — proposed on Tuesday the creation of Great Rivers National Park, which would stretch 144 miles of riverfront.

Which state parks are on the Mississippi River in Wisconsin?

Merrick State Park is located on the backwaters of the Mississippi about 15 minutes away from Winona, Minnesota. There are three miles of hiking trails and ample opportunities for fishing and boating. In the springtime, river flooding can cause almost a quarter of the park to be underwater, according to the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources.

Just about 30 minutes upriver from La Crosse, Perrot State Park boasts bluff views hundreds of feet over the confluence of the Mississippi and Trempealeau rivers. The park contains 12.5 miles of hiking trails, including steep climbs up to the top of Brady's Bluff. At the Nature Center, you can learn about the long history of Indigenous people who have inhabited the land for millennia.

Wyalusing State Park, where the Mississippi and Wisconsin rivers meet near Prairie du Chien, is a prime place for blufftop camping. The park was established in 1917, making it one of the oldest state parks in Wisconsin. An added bonus: you can hop the river to Iowa and see Effigy Mounds National Monument in the same trip.

About 30 minutes downriver of Wyalusing State Park is Nelson Dewey State Park, named for Wisconsin's first governor. It's home to Dewey Heights Prairie, a small remnant of the many acres of prairie that existed across the state hundreds of years ago. Three groups of Indigenous burial mounds have been found in the park, the oldest of which could be more than 2,000 years old.

Have questions about the Mississippi River? Email Madeline Heim at mheim@gannett.com. Heim is a Report for America corps reporter who writes about environmental issues in the Mississippi River watershed and across Wisconsin.

This article originally appeared on Milwaukee Journal Sentinel: 5 national parks, 4 Wisconsin state parks along Mississippi River