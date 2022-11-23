13 Nominated Businesses To Support on Small Business Saturday

RyanJLane / Getty Images

The holiday season is a critical time for small businesses, especially this year. According to the 2022 American Express Shop Small Impact study*, nearly three-quarters (72%) of small business owners are concerned about the impact of inflation on their business this year, and 61% of small business owners say that the current economy is making it even harder for them to compete with big retailers. To ensure that your local businesses can continue to thrive, it’s more important than ever to consider shopping small this holiday season.

Need some inspiration? This Small Business Saturday, consider buying from one of these nominated businesses that have been featured in GOBankingRates’ Small Business Spotlight series.

Blue Mountain Coffee

Inspired by the rich cacao and Caribbean fruits of her home city, St. Andrew, Jamaica, Blue Mountain Coffee founder Allison Boettcher set about harvesting and roasting coffee beans from her family’s estate to share with the world. In addition to serving her signature coffee at her shop in West Palm Beach, Florida, also sells her own private Blue Mountain Coffee label in her online store. It’s an ideal gift for the coffee lover in your life.

Eden in Love

Eden in Love is a lifestyle boutique based in Honolulu that ships across the U.S. Owners Tanna and Bryson Dang specialize in curating exclusive products that guarantee desk envy at the office, best gift-giver status and a slew of compliments in the supermarket line. Their robust online store sells clothing, accessories, home goods and gifts, so you’re sure to find something special for all the hard-to-shop-for people on your list.

Elevated Grounds Coffee & Espresso

If you live in the Lindon, Utah, area, stop by Elevated Grounds Coffee & Espresso to try their coffee — and then gift it to your loved ones.

“Gift them a gift card and let them try it out,” said owner Nicole Evans. “Buy a logo thermos and a bag of your favorite coffee or chai.”

KJS Creations

Looking for one-of-a-kind kids’ gifts? Check out KJS Creations, which sells hand-cut and -crafted hair accessories, as well as jewelry and handbags.

“I promise no one will be sorry with a bow covered in sparkling glitter!” said owner Cassondra Shulenburg.

La Nature

Take the environmental guilt out of holiday shopping by making your purchases at La Nature, a zero-waste store. The Brooklyn-based shop sells household goods, bath and body items, and more, available online as well for a flat rate shipping fee of $4.50 or free shipping for orders over $60.

Litwickscandle

Candles make amazing hostess gifts, and you can give with confidence knowing that Litwickscandle’s offerings are made from 100% soy wax. The Miramar, Florida-based small business also sells certified organic soaps, body butters, body milk, incense and lip balm in its online store.

Melmo’s Dog Treats

Melmo’s Dog Treats is a woman-owned, all-natural, handmade, locally sourced dog biscuit business based in Philadelphia, but the treats are available to purchase online. The treats come in peanut butter, blueberry, mint berry, beef stew and homestyle chicken flavors, and will make the perfect gift for your dog or a dog lover on your list.

Psychic Teaz

An herbal tea company based in Maple Falls, Washington, Psychic Teaz specializes in great-tasting tea flavors and is on a mission to help people everywhere “heal and feel better.” In addition to its signature Psychic Tea flavor, other flavors include Detox Chakras, More Love, Champagne and CBD-infused teas. A great gift for cold winter months, the unique teas are available to purchase online.

R&ARIE

Based in Portland, Oregon, R&ARIE is “more than a skincare company.” The product line includes exfoliating scrubs, bath soaks, candles, lotion and body oil, and makes the perfect gift for someone (or yourself) whom you want to pamper. Check out its full offerings online.

SK Butterflies

If you’re looking for a truly unique gift, you’re sure to find it at SK Butterflies. Kiki Sylvain is a butterfly breeder who creates a range of cruelty-free butterfly offerings, including jewelry and ornaments, available to purchase in her online shop.

Soap Junkii

Soap Junkii is a small batch bath and body company based in Chicago. The small business’ 100% handmade products — available to purchase online — include soap, body butter and infused oils for all skin types.

The Toasted Mallow

Gift your friends and family members sweet treats from The Toasted Mallow, which is based in Gilbert, Arizona, but has an online store. Featured treats include hortchata-, s’mores- and caramel apple-flavored marshmallows and cookie butter mallow cups.

“It’s important for consumers to support small businesses during the holiday because it’s what will keep them in business throughout the year,” said owners Tricia and Hazel Arce.

Windy Hills Lavender Farm

Windy Hills Lavender Farm is a family-run farm in Heber, Arizona, that makes a number of lavender-infused gifts, such as essential oils, face mists and lotion.

“If you can’t get up to Heber, our store is online,” said co-owner Cindy Schooley. “We will be happy to ship you our wonderful products. We do offer free shipping with purchases of $50 or more and we always have sales going on.”

*Data was collected as part of the #ShopSmall Accelerator, powered by TikTok and American Express tied to Small Business Saturday.

