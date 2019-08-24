These are the 9 nuclear-armed countries and the 31 allies they've vowed to defend

The mushroom cloud from Ivy Mike rises above the Pacific Ocean over Enewetak Atoll in the Marshall Islands, during the world's first test of a full scale thermonuclear device, on November 1, 1952.

Los Alamos National Laboratory.





There are an estimated 13,885 nuclear weapons in the world, either stockpiled or retired.

Last year, there were 14,465 weapons, but some 600 were retired or decommissioned in the last 12 months.

It shows that total elimination is still a long-term goal, despite international efforts to rid the world of nukes.

Scroll down for an overview of the world's nine nuclear-armed states, the number of weapons they have, and the 31 countries they've vowed to protect.

Visit Business Insider's homepage for more stories.

The number of nuclear weapons known to exist around the world today is steadily falling, but the fear that a country could one day unleash the most devastating weapon on Earth still persists.

The total number of nuclear weapons fell from 14,465 in 2018 to about 13,885 this year, according to Stockholm International Peace Research Institute's (SIPRI) 2019 yearbook, which was published in June.

It shows that while the international community is working toward the goal of reducing the number of nukes in the world, total elimination is still a long-term reality.

Below is an overview of the world's nine nuclear-armed states, the number of weapons (stockpiled and retired) they have, and the 31 countries they've vowed to protect.

Caitlin Foster contributed to this report.

Many world powers appear serious about removing the world of all its nukes, but nothing concrete has really happened yet.

Charlie Riedel/AP

In 2017, the UN introduced the Treaty on the Prohibition of Nuclear Weapons (TPNW), the world's first legally-binding document that seeks to completely eliminate the arsenal.

However, it has yet to come into force.

As of August 2019, 25 have ratified the treaty; another 25 ratifications are needed for it to come into full effect.







Russia has the world's largest nuclear arsenal.

Shayanne Gal/Business Insider

The Russian Federation has a total of 6,490 stockpiled and retired nuclear weapons in its arsenal, down from 6,850 last year, according to SIPRI.

Armenia and Belarus — two countries that act as a buffer between Russia and Europe —both rely on Russia's nuclear "umbrella."

Armenia joined the TPNW negotiations, but abstained from voting in the meeting that set it up, according to the International Campaign to Abolish Nuclear Weapons (ICANW).

Belarus didn't participate in those negotiations, and also abstained from voting.







Russia also possesses a nuclear "triad," meaning it's able to deploy its nuclear arsenal through land, sea, and air.