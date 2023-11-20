All 9 nuclear units at Ukrainian nuclear power plants connected to power system

Energoatom specialists have completed scheduled repairs at the last, ninth nuclear power unit of a Ukrainian nuclear power plant. From now on, all power units located in the territory controlled by Ukraine are operating at full capacity.

Source: Energoatom’s press service

Quote: "A large-scale repair campaign at nuclear power plants, which lasted several months, was completed before the beginning of winter and frost. And this is extremely important because it is nuclear generation that provides over 55% of the country's electricity needs. This is the most sustainable and stable generation that made it possible for our power system to withstand [Russian attacks - ed.] last winter. And I am sure that this will also be the case this heating season," said Ukraine’s Energy Minister Herman Halushchenko.

The minister added that Energoatom specialists, along with partners from Westinghouse, did everything possible to ensure that the VVER 440 nuclear units, which previously used Russian fuel, this year would switch to fuel produced at the company's plant in Sweden.

Background:

On 2 November, the Board of the State Nuclear Regulatory Service considered it possible to extend the operation of power unit No. 1 of the South Ukraine Nuclear Power Plant for another 10 years, while for the first time it made such a conclusion in accordance with Western standards.

