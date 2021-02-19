9 Oath Keepers indicted for conspiracy in Capitol riot

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Federal prosecutors announced indictments for nine members of the Oath Keepers militia, including six who were recently arrested and charged Friday with conspiracy in the Capitol riot. Seven of the group were part of a tactical "stack" of people dressed in combat gear who pushed through crowds to enter the Capitol, the government said.

The nine were indicted by a grand jury on charges that included conspiracy, obstruction of an official proceeding and restricted building or grounds charges.

Prosecutors say the group used military-style tactics — keeping hands on each other's backs to communicate as they entered the building — and coordinated with other Oath Keepers before and during the attack, using apps like MeWe and Zello. 

The six charged Friday are Ohio residents Sandra Parker, 60, and Bennie Parker, 70, and Florida residents Kelly Meggs, 52, Connie Meggs, 59, and Graydon Young, 54 and North Carolina resident Laura Steele, 52. Thomas Caldwell, 65, Jessica Watkins, 38, and Donovan Crowl, 50, were also charged in Friday's new indictment, though the three had already been indicted by a grand jury in January.

#repost #Insurrection #Capitolriots #Trump supporters singing our National Anthem while attacking our #democracy #Photojournalism #documentation #history #usa #43senators #14thamendment #video rstevensbrody pic.twitter.com/n8Blv0tE3w

— Robyn Stevens Brody (@rstevensbrody) February 14, 2021

The Oath Keepers are a loosely-organized collection of militia, prosecutors say, which focus on recruiting current and former military, law enforcement and first-responders. The group believes the federal government has been "co-opted by a shadowy conspiracy that is trying to strip American citizens of their rights," prosecutors say, and the group's name comes from the oath of members of the military and law enforcement to defend the Constitution "from all enemies, foreign and domestic."

The complaint details an email sent January 4 from oathkeepers.org, with a subject line, "Call to Action: Oath Keepers Deploying to DC to Protect Events, Speakers & Attendees on Jan 5-6: Time to Stand!" The email noted that the group would have "well armed and equipped QRF teams on standby," referring to the military acronym for "quick reaction force," in case of a scenario "where the President calls us up as part of the militia to to [sic] assist him inside DC." 

The email also said, "As always, while conducting security operations, we will have some of our men out in 'grey man' mode, without identifiable Oath Keepers gear on. For every Oath Keeper you see, there are at least two you don't see."

Prosecutors said Steele sent a five-page document that appeared to be an online application to the Oath Keepers of Florida on January 3. In the document, she wrote, "I have 13 years of experience in Law Enforcement in North Carolina. I served as a K-9 Officer and a SWAT team member. I currently work Private Armed Security for [company name redacted]. I am a licensed PPS through the North Carolina Private Protective Services."

Seven members of the group, including Watkins and Crowl, stayed at the same hotel the night before the attack. In the days leading up to January 6, Watkins, the self-described commanding officer of the Ohio State Regular Militia, sent messages to people she labeled in her phone as recruits — including Bennie Parker. She advised Parker to pack khaki pants and told him where to meet on January 6. 

The group drew attention for their tactical "stack" formation, which experts quickly identified as a military-style strategy, and have been a top priority for the U.S. Attorney's sedition task force.

Pfizer launching COVID-19 vaccine trials for pregnant women and children

How the Red Cross is helping Texans in need

Harry and Meghan not returning to royal duties

Recommended Stories

  • Big tech bosses called before Congress

    The CEOs of Facebook, Google, and Twitter are scheduled to testify about the spread of misinformation and conspiracy theories online.

  • NC man indicted on threatening to kill President Joe Biden and other federal officials

    If convicted of the four charges, David Reeves could spend up to 25 years in prison and be forced to pay as much as a $1 million fine.

  • Minnesota House fails to pass SAFE Act for security during Chauvin trial

    The Minnesota House failed to move forward Thursday with a plan that could help fund security during the trials of former officers involved in the killing of George Floyd, despite police and sheriffs urging legislators to act. House DFL leaders brought up the bill that failed by a 63-71 vote, with some Democrats joining GOP members in opposition. The politically fraught measure would create a ...

  • ‘I Can Bring My Gun?’: Oath Keeper Retirees Charged With Conspiracy in Capitol Riots

    Criminal ComplaintA retired Ohio couple who joined the Oath Keepers have been charged with conspiracy for allegedly plotting for months with other members of the far-right militia group to storm the U.S. Capitol.Sandra Parker, 60, and her husband, Bennie Parker, 70, have been charged with several federal crimes, including conspiracy, destruction of government property, and aiding and abetting, for their plan to disrupt the Jan. 6 congressional session to certify President-elect Joe Biden’s electoral victory, prosecutors said.A criminal complaint alleges that Sandra Parker, dressed in “camouflaged-combat attire,” breached the government building with other Oath Keepers while her husband assisted the group elsewhere on the Capitol grounds.The couple are among several members of the far-right paramilitary group to be charged with conspiring to storm the Capitol, including 38-year-old Army veteran Jessica Watkins, Thomas Edward Caldwell, the 65-year-old apparent leader of the Oath Keepers, and Donovan Crowl, a 50-year-old former U.S. Marine.Oath Keepers Planned to Deploy Armed Force to Capitol Riot: DocsThe FBI describes the Oath Keepers as a “large but loosely organized collection of the militia who believe the federal government has been corrupted by a shadowy conspiracy that is trying to strip American citizens of their rights.”As previously reported by The Daily Beast, prosecutors allege Watkins spent at least two months coordinating election-related attacks, including training recruits to get them in “fighting shape” for another attack at the inauguration and vetting people interested in the Jan. 6 riot. Among those recruits, according to the complaint, was Bennie Parker, who began texting with Watkins in November.“I may have to see what it takes to join your militia, our [sic] is about gone,” Parker texted Watkins on Dec. 27, adding that they are “like minded.”Prosecutors state that Watkins and Parker exchanged “numerous text messages” related to preparations for the Jan. 6 trip to the nation’s capital, including travel arrangements. In one December exchange, after asking if Watkins or “any of your members” were planning to go to D.C., Parker stated: “Sandi and I want to go but would like to possibly meet with you and go with you guys. Safety and parking issues to name a few.”After Watkins insisted that “parking is no issue, if you roll with the militia, we have a guarded Rally point,” Parker said he would let his wife know and asked her to keep him posted on any updates.Days later, on Dec. 29, prosecutors state Watkins and Parker texted again—this time to discuss Oath Keeper membership and how to meet before the Jan. 6 siege.“Great we need to get together and find out what we need to do to become member, we are retired so we can meet anytime. Also let me know what you all are doing on the 6th,” Bennie Parker wrote.Oath Keeper Charged in Capitol Riots Was ‘Preparing for Literal War,’ Feds SayWatkins offered to meet the couple at the bar where she works. According to BuzzFeed News, Watkins and her boyfriend owned and ran the Jolly Roger, a rural bar in Woodstock, Ohio, where they also lived in an upstairs apartment. The complaint suggests the Parkers ultimately met Watkins at the bar.Three days before the insurrection, Bennie Parker and Watkins exchanged messages again, this time discussing the “uniforms, gear, and weapons they would wear... on January 6, 2021,” the complaint states. During the conversation, Watkins said the group did not plan to bring firearms because a QRF—or “quick reaction force”—with “law enforcement members of Oath Keepers” would be attending.Prosecutors have previously argued that the QRF, which Watkins helped coordinate with Caldwell, was an armed group that was ready to bring guns to Oath Keepers if things got “bad” or if former President Donald Trump somehow ordered them to storm the city.Watkins, however, changed course in another text message later that day, telling the Ohio couple, “Weapons are ok now as well. Sorry for the confusion.” She also asked the couple to “pack khaki/tan pants.”“We don’t have any khakis. We have jeans and our b d u’s. So I can bring my gun?” Bennie Parker responded, in an apparent reference to the military’s “Battle Dress Uniform,” or camouflage.Prosecutors state the Parkers arrived at the Comfort Inn in Ballston, Virginia, on Jan. 5. Early the next morning, Watkins texted the 70-year-old asking if he was up and getting ready, before stating she was “grabbing gear and heading to van.” Surveillance video from the hotel shows the couple wearing camouflage and meeting with Watkins and Crowl in the lobby around 5 a.m. before heading out.As thousands of MAGA supporters stormed the Capitol, the Oath Keepers were clearly visible in photos and videos, marching closely together up the steps of the east side of the Capitol in their combat outfits. The group was also wearing clothing with Oath Keeper paraphernalia.‘I Am Such an Instigator’: Oath Keeper Leader Charged With Conspiracy in Capitol RiotsWhile photos and videos of the riot show both Parkers marching alongside several Oath Keepers, it seems only Sandra Parker breached the Capitol, along with a “stack” of militia members who were seen inside the Rotunda with their hands on each other’s backs, prosecutors said. The complaint states that investigators believe the 30 Oath Keepers in that group wanted to make citizen arrests.After the riots, Watkins and Bennie Parker kept in communication about the “ensuing federal investigation” into the siege.“I’ve been following FBI wanted list, seems they’re only interested in people who destroyed things. I wouldn’t worry about them coming after us,” Watkins texted on Jan. 9, to which Parker responded: “I’m sure they’re not on us see some pics but no militia.”Five days later, Bennie Parker texted Watkins: “Hay, I got to ask did you put Sandi out there in the Capital [sic]?” On Jan. 17, Watkins and Crowl were arrested.Read more at The Daily Beast.Got a tip? Send it to The Daily Beast hereGet our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  • Berlin welcomes Biden's announcement to keep U.S. troops in Germany

    German Defence Minister Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer on Friday welcomed an announcement from U.S. President Joe Biden that U.S. troops stationed in Germany will stay. "We clearly understand this confirmation of America's commitment to European security, a strong NATO, and a strategically unified West," she told Reuters, responding to Biden's speech at the virtual Munich Security Conference on Friday. "This signal will be noticed and well understood," Kramp-Karrenbauer said.

  • As winter storm moves into Northeast, Texans will see better weather ahead

    A winter storm continues to dump snow and ice across the Mid-Atlantic and Northeast on Friday. Millions in Texas grapple with the storm's aftermath.

  • U.S. charges two more Oath Keepers with conspiring to storm Capitol

    The U.S. Justice Department has charged two more associates of the "Oath Keepers" militia with participating in a plot to storm the Capitol on Jan. 6 to prevent Congress from certifying President Joe Biden's election victory. They appeared in a federal court in Ohio on Thursday and were released on bond pending their next appearance in a federal court in Washington, D.C. An attorney who represented Sandra Parker for her initial appearance declined to comment on the case, and an attorney who represented her husband Bennie Parker could not be immediately reached.

  • GOP's Thune says Trump allies engaging in 'cancel culture'

    U.S. Sen. John Thune is criticizing Republican activists and party leaders for engaging in “cancel culture” by rushing to censure GOP senators who found former President Donald Trump guilty of inciting an insurrection. In his first interview since he voted to acquit Trump, the Senate's No. 2 Republican on Thursday defended fellow Republicans who sided with Democrats on the “vote of conscience” and warned against shutting out dissenting voices in the party.

  • NATO chief urges Afghan govt, Taliban to step up peace talks

    NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg on Thursday urged the Afghan government and the Taliban to step up the pace of peace talks amid doubts over whether the military alliance will pull thousands of troops out of the country by a May deadline. NATO has just under 10,000 troops in the war-ravaged country, helping to train and advise the Afghan security forces. Most are not U.S. forces, but those troops could not continue the NATO operation if American transport, logistics and other support were withdrawn.

  • Dr Fauci says Trump did ‘terrible things’ to him and now has to live under armed security

    The doctor said he has been living under the protection of armed security since last April

  • Suspect arrested in violent shoving of Asian American woman in New York

    Actor Olivia Munn decried the incident in Queens, which is among several that has the community on edge.

  • Oklahoma alligators frozen in water with snouts sticking out

    Images show reptiles slightly above the waterline surrounded by frozen water

  • President Joe Biden planning trip to storm-ravaged Texas, but 'I don't want to be a burden'

    President Joe Biden said "I don’t want to be a burden" and will go next week when a presidential visit won't get in the way of Texas recovery.

  • Trump complained that he was served a smaller steak than a dining companion at his DC hotel restaurant: report

    Melania Trump once rejected a $64 plate of Dover sole because it was topped with chives and parsley, the chef told The Washingtonian.

  • Trump hotel employees say they had to pretend to support the president: 'Inside I was dying'

    For employees at the Trump International Hotel who weren't Donald Trump supporters, pretending to be one was an unwritten rule of the job.

  • SC man granted custody of daughter who was adopted without his knowledge

    Christopher Emanuel endured a lengthy court battle and once believed he would never see his child, Skylar, again. A South Carolina man has started a Kickstarter campaign to help other fathers after his paternal rights were terminated without his permission. In 2014, according to ABC News 4, Christopher Emanuel gained full custody of his daughter Skylar after she was adopted without his approval.

  • Trump and Biden news - live: President apologizes to world summit for Trump years and insists ‘America’s back’

    Follow for all the latest from the White House, Congress and Mar-a-Lago

  • Fox News Anchor Chris Wallace Hits Cruz for Throwing Daughters ‘Under the Bus’

    Fox NewsFox News, and Sean Hannity in particular, have been very hesitant to criticize Senator Ted Cruz’s decision to abandon his freezing constituents in Texas and seek refuge at a resort in Cancun. When the network finally reported the news for the first time on Thursday, they accepted Cruz’s excuse that he was merely doing the “fatherly” thing by accompanying his two young daughters to Mexico.But when Fox News Sunday host Chris Wallace appeared Friday morning on Fox’s local station in Dallas, the tone was a bit different.WATCH: Chris weighs in on the controversy surrounding Senator Cruz's decision to go on vacation to Mexico while his home state of Texas deals with the devastating impact of two winter storms. @FOX4 #FOXnews #FNS pic.twitter.com/svR6u3SqTV— FoxNewsSunday (@FoxNewsSunday) February 19, 2021 Laughing to himself, Wallace said, “People also take a little bit of delight in seeing politicians who have attacked other politicians for leaving the scene—and Ted Cruz has done that plenty of times himself—and now suddenly he’s caught.”“The one twist, the Cruz twist in this, is I don’t know that I’ve ever seen a politician who blamed his 10 and 12-year-old daughters for his bad decision,” he continued. “Throwing them under the bus was a unique twist.”In return, local Fox 4 Dallas anchor Tim Ryan joked that Cruz’s wife Heidi is “very smart, powerful and makes more money than he does, so he best not throw her bus, that would be very unwise.”Jimmy Kimmel Has an Absolute Field Day With Ted Cruz’s Cancun SagaRead more at The Daily Beast.Get our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  • A Columbia professor who uses heroin says the drug helps him maintain a work-life balance and should be legal for everyone

    "There aren't many things in life that I enjoy more than a few lines by the fireplace," the psychology professor Carl Hart writes in his new book.

  • When could you get a $1,400 stimulus check? Pelosi gives timetable for House vote

    Democrats are hoping to pass the stimulus deal before March 14.