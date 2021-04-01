9-year-old boy among California shooting victims, authorities say

CBSNews
·2 min read

A man, two women and a 9-year-old boy were killed in a mass shooting at a business Wednesday evening in Orange, California, authorities said Thursday. While the victims' identities were not released pending notification of their families, police said the boy is believed to be the son of one of the people who worked at the business, identified as United Homes.

"This appears to be an isolated incident, and we believe everyone knew each other," Orange Police Department Lieutenant Jennifer Amat said during a press conference.

Two other people, a 44-year-old man believed to be the shooter and a woman, are still hospitalized. Authorities would not provide additional details about the relationships between the shooter and victims but are expected to offer another public update later Thursday.

Police responded to a report of shots fired at around 5:30 p.m. local time, Amat said during a Wednesday night news conference, and an officer-involved shooting took place at the two-story complex where the business is located. Officers found four deceased victims at the scene, Amat said.

The complex includes businesses such as real estate services, counseling and insurance firms.

Authorities said this was the city's deadliest shooting since 1997, when a former Caltrans employee killed four people.

{"@context":"https://schema.org","@type":"VideoObject","thumbnailUrl":"https://cbsnews1.cbsistatic.com/hub/i/r/2019/06/21/cf422e24-1501-4289-95a4-8fdb9833c2ea/thumbnail/1280x720/3da9767d5e9b47c26f9e631550c452d5/logo-cbsn-1920x1080-new.jpg","embedUrl":"https://www.cbsnews.com/live/","name":"Live stream: Orange, California authorities will release new details on mass shooting","description":"Authorities will release new details on Orange, California shooting that left at least four dead","contentRating":"MPAA PG-13","videoQuality":"720p","publication":{"@type":"BroadcastEvent","isLiveBroadcast":true,"startDate":"2021-04-01T16:40:00.000Z","endDate":"2021-04-01T18:00:00.000Z"},"uploadDate":"2021-04-01T16:40:00.000Z","contentUrl":"https://cbsn-us-cedexis.cbsnstream.cbsnews.com/out/v1/55a8648e8f134e82a470f83d562deeca/master.m3u8"}

Officials say suspect knew the victims in deadly mass shooting in Orange, California

Girl Scout troop from homeless shelter sells 26,000 boxes of cookies

Inspector general's report slams U.S. Capitol Police for failures ahead of January 6th riot

Recommended Stories

  • 4 killed in California mass shooting

    At least four people are dead, including a child, after "multiple victims" were shot Wednesday in Orange, California, according to authorities.

  • Four people, including child, killed in Orange, California, shooting

    The suspect and another person were injured and taken to a hospital after the shooting at a business complex Wednesday evening, police said.

  • California shooter who killed 4 knew his victims, including 9-year-old boy -police

    (Reuters) -The shooting in Orange, California, that killed four people including a 9-year-old boy on Wednesday was carried out by a 44-year-old man who knew the victims, police said on Thursday, as they ruled out the shooting as a random act. Besides the boy, the other fatalities were a man and two women, Orange Police Department Lieutenant Jennifer Amat told a news conference. Another woman and the shooter were hospitalized, Amat said.

  • Suspect Identified After Deadly ‘Business Dispute’ Shooting Spree in California

    Reuters/Orange County PoliceAuthorities have identified 44-year-old Aminadab Gaxiola Gonzalez as the gunman who allegedly opened fire inside a California office building on Wednesday, killing four people in what officials said was a “business dispute.”During a Thursday press conference, police said they were looking into whether Gonzalez chained the gates to the Orange County office complex and lay in wait before opening fire and killing four people—including a 9-year-old—and wounding another. While authorities have not named the victims, they have identified them as one man, two females, and a 9-year-old boy. A female and Gonzalez are being treated at a local hospital.“It appears a little boy died in his mother’s arms as she was trying to save him during this horrific massacre,” Orange County District Attorney Public Administrator Todd Spitzer said Thursday, adding that Gonzalez may be eligible for the death penalty if convicted.BREAKING: Suspect in mass shooting in Orange identified by Orange PD as 44-year-old Aminadab Gasiola Gonzalez from Fullerton. Police say he has a personal and/or business relationship with adult victims and that this was not a random shooting. @FOXLA pic.twitter.com/EbO3r2btBg— Gigi Graciette (@GigiGraciette) April 1, 2021 Spitzer said the “horrific rampage” was the result of a “targeted” attack. All the victims knew Gonzalez through business or personal relationships. At around 5:30 p.m. on Wednesday, police responded to reports of shots fired at the offices of Unified Homes, a real estate business and mobile home seller located in the complex alongside other businesses.A law enforcement source told ABC7 said the gunman shot “into the windows” after locking the courtyard. Since the gates were chained shut with bike cable locks, officers were forced to engage Gonzalez from the outside while they waited for bolt cutters. Gonzalez was also armed with pepper spray and handcuffs, police said.Eventually, Gonzalez was apprehended with a gunshot wound—though authorities did not say if it was sustained by an officer or self-inflicted.In the complex’s courtyard, police then found two victims, the young boy and a woman who remains in critical condition. On the upstairs outdoor landing, police found a woman fatally shot. Two others were found inside the office.Lt. Jennifer Amat, a spokeswoman for the Orange Police Department, said Thursday that police found a semi-automatic handgun, a backpack with pepper spray, handcuffs, and ammunition in the scene. They believe it belonged to Gonzalez.Wednesday’s massacre marks the third mass shooting in the United States in two weeks. A gunman in Atlanta killed eight people in three Asian massage parlors. Days later, a 21-year-old man killed ten people inside a King Soopers grocery store in Boulder, Colorado.Read more at The Daily Beast.Got a tip? Send it to The Daily Beast hereGet our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  • Search underway for missing 15-year-old who was last seen in Columbia, deputies say

    Anyone with information on the missing teen is asked to call 911, or 888-CRIME-SC.

  • Police: Gunman knew victims in California building attack

    The gunman who killed four people and wounded a fifth at an office complex knew all the victims either through business or personally, Southern California police said Thursday. Orange police Lt. Jennifer Amat also revealed that the gunman had chained gates to the complex closed, forcing officers who responded Wednesday to engage him from outside. The suspect, identified as Aminadab Gaxiola Gonzalez, 44, was also wounded and hospitalized.

  • Georgia lawmaker arrested for knocking on Gov. Kemp’s door calls possible 8-year prison term ‘unfounded’

    Georgia State Rep. Park Cannon, who was arrested last week after attempting to gain access to the office where Gov. Brian Kemp was signing a controversial voting restrictions bill into law, said Thursday that her actions were justified.

  • The owners of the Ever Given are suing its operators for beaching the massive ship in the Suez Canal

    The owners of the giant container ship filed a lawsuit against the Evergreen Marine Corporation in the UK's High Court, according to The Lawyer.

  • An astronomer's animation shows how Earth and the moon both orbit a spot 3,000 miles from the true center of the planet

    All planetary systems have a barycenter, a point where their mass is balanced. In the Earth-moon system, this is just below Earth's surface.

  • Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers wants a court to force Trump, his lawyers, and Sidney Powell to pay over $100,000 in legal fees over their election lawsuits

    In court documents filed on Wednesday, attorneys for Evers called lawsuits that disputed the 2020 election results "meritless."

  • 'Angriest octopus' lashes out at man on Australia beach

    A swim on holiday at a Western Australia beach has resulted in a painful octopus "whipping" - and a video of the encounter that has gone viral. Geologist and author Lance Karlson was about to take a dip near the resort he and his family were staying at in Geographe Bay, on Australia's southwest coast, when he spotted what he thought was the tail of a stingray emerging from the water and striking a seagull. Upon walking closer with his two-year-old daughter, he discovered it was an octopus, and took a video, which shows the animal in shallow water take a sudden strike in Karlson's direction with its tentacles.

  • Celebrities in Australia anger stranded citizens over 'double standard'

    Dozens of Hollywood stars have relocated during the pandemic while many Australians remain shut out.

  • Experts say it's unlikely COVID-19 passports will come about: 'The vaccine passport could wind up being irrelevant'

    The travel industry is hoping a COVID-19 passport will get people flying again, but opponents say there are issues with standardization and privacy.

  • The US military wants to get ahead of 'more complex' Russian operations, top North American commander says

    "Clearly Russia is trying to reassert on a global stage their influence and their capabilities," Gen. Glen VanHerck said in late March.

  • Biden only wants to raise taxes on the wealthy, but he's misleading families with $400,000-plus income

    Biden says "no one making under $400,000 will see their taxes go up," but the White House says families qualify. That still only hits the richest.

  • Russia now requires all smartphones and devices in the country to have Russian software preinstalled

    Reuters said Russia viewed the new law as a way to help Russian software companies compete with international ones.

  • 'Xinjiang cotton is my love': Patriots on show at China Fashion Week

    Designer Zhou Li took to the stage amid applause following her runway show at China Fashion Week with a prop that has political overtones: a bouquet of cotton plants. "As far as I'm concerned, I think Xinjiang cotton is my sweetheart, my love, which is to say I'm very grateful it has brought me such happiness," Zhou, 56, told Reuters after her show on Tuesday in Beijing. Zhou, chief designer and founder of Chinese fashion brand Sun-Bird, is a patriotic supporter of a boycott targeting several major western apparel brands in China that have expressed concern over alleged rights abuses in Xinjiang province.

  • Blocked by the EU's export ban, Japan got its first AstraZeneca vaccines from the US instead

    AstraZeneca's Tomoo Tanaka told the Asahi Shimbun on Thursday that the company wanted to get the vaccine from Europe but could not.

  • Immigration detention facility staff fired pepper spray and chemical agents at migrants, disturbing photo shows

    An image from surveillance video at the La Palma Correctional Center shows staff at the facility lined up, spraying chemicals at detainees.

  • Jessica Simpson is still revealing details about her marriage to Nick Lachey years later. Here's a timeline of their relationship.

    Here's a complete timeline of the relationship, marriage, divorce, and recent drama surrounding the beloved early 2000s "Newlyweds" couple.