9-year-old boy among California shooting victims, authorities say

A man, two women and a 9-year-old boy were killed in a mass shooting at a business Wednesday evening in Orange, California, authorities said Thursday. While the victims' identities were not released pending notification of their families, police said the boy is believed to be the son of one of the people who worked at the business, identified as United Homes.

"This appears to be an isolated incident, and we believe everyone knew each other," Orange Police Department Lieutenant Jennifer Amat said during a press conference.

Two other people, a 44-year-old man believed to be the shooter and a woman, are still hospitalized. Authorities would not provide additional details about the relationships between the shooter and victims but are expected to offer another public update later Thursday.

Police responded to a report of shots fired at around 5:30 p.m. local time, Amat said during a Wednesday night news conference, and an officer-involved shooting took place at the two-story complex where the business is located. Officers found four deceased victims at the scene, Amat said.

The complex includes businesses such as real estate services, counseling and insurance firms.

Authorities said this was the city's deadliest shooting since 1997, when a former Caltrans employee killed four people.

