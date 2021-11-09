9-year-old boy in coma from Astroworld injuries

The grandfather of a 9-year-old boy who remains in a medically-induced coma after being injured at the Travis Scott concert in Houston says he and his family "want there to be accountability and transparency." (Nov. 9)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories