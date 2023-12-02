9-year-old boy critical after falling from window on North Side
A 9-year-old boy is in critical condition after he fell from a four-story window on the city's North Side Friday night, police said.
A 9-year-old boy is in critical condition after he fell from a four-story window on the city's North Side Friday night, police said.
The fallout from North Korea's satellite launch continues to worsen after the 2018 military pact with South Korea was abandoned.
Rivian will open its flagship retail location in a renovated historic movie theater located in Laguna Beach, California. The facility opens on December 9.
Over 19,000 five-star fans can't be wrong.
The share of new homebuyers receiving down payment gifts or loans from relatives or friends during the homebuying process in 2023 was 23%, the second-lowest level in 23 years.
The 39-year-old Land Cruiser 70 Series has lived on in Australia. Now it returns home to Japan in three body styles.
History repeated in Evanston on Friday.
Kansas guard Kevin McCullar Jr. is one of the biggest draft risers early on while UConn sophomore center Donovan Clingan is a potential first-round pick.
This was Tatum's first ejection of the season.
Flagg, the No. 1 player in the country in the Class of 2024 and a Duke commit, did it all for the Eagles.
Unfortunately for the Patriots, he isn't exactly wrong.
Add a delightful dash of chaos to family game night with the classic that leaves fans 'crying from laughter.'
Joe Flacco will be the Browns' fourth starting QB of the season.
After four years, the long-awaited launch of the Tesla Cybertruck electric pickup has come and gone. The boxy vehicle is Tesla’s first new model since 2020, when it started delivering the Model Y. Yet, Cybertruck's initial debut predates that moment; Tesla CEO Elon Musk showed off an early version of the pickup at a memorable 2019 event, when it accidentally smashed two windows while attempting to demonstrate Cybertruck’s durability. Here we’ll answer some questions we figured a brave explorer such as yourself might ask (err... type in a search bar) about Tesla’s Cybertruck, including details on the vehicle’s specs, availability and design of the vehicle.
Keller avoided prison time after apologizing for his actions on Jan. 6.
As the first portion of the NBA season unfolds, each week we will highlight a handful of make-or-break players who will determine their teams' fortunes, for better or worse.
"A good majority of the public confused us as the original singers of the jingle," Boyz II Men tell Yahoo.
What exactly is in Ozempic? How do different weight loss drugs work? Experts explain.
The Dolphins running back aggravated his knee injury against the Las Vegas Raiders two weeks ago.
Surprise your favorite people with a brand-new console, now on sale for even lower prices than Cyber Monday.
TV typically has "thrived on showing women in competition with one another," author Ellyn Lem tells Yahoo Entertainment.